Radwanska to meet Lisicki in semifinal

WIMBLEDON — Poland’s Agnieszka Radwanska downed China’s Li Na on Tuesday to set up a Wimbledon semifinal against Sabine Lisicki, the slayer of Serena Williams.

Fourth-seeded Radwanska, the highest seed left following the exit of defending champion Williams, Victoria Azarenka and Maria Sharapova, beat Li, the sixth seed, 7-6 (7/5) 4-6 6-2 in a gripping contest lasting two hours and 43 minutes.

Radwanska, the runner-up in 2012, took victory on an eighth match point. The Pole, who had gone into the quarterfinal with a 4-6 losing record against Li, also overcame an injury scare when she needed her right thigh tightly strapped at the start of the deciding set.

"Li played unbelievable tennis. I was just happy to get through after struggling in the final set," said Radwanska, who had also needed three sets to beat Tsvetana Pironkova in the fourth round. "I have played so much tennis in the last few days, that’s why I have the problem."

Radwanska and Lisicki have played twice on the WTA Tour, winning a match apiece.

"We have known each other since our junior days — it’ll be a great challenge on grass," she said.

Li fired 58 winners in Tuesday’s quarterfinal but was undone by 40 unforced errors.

Lisicki followed up her shock defeat of Williams with a 6-3 6-3 win over Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi to reach her second Wimbledon semifinal.

The German 23rd seed also made the last four as a wildcard in 2011, three months after her world ranking had slumped to 218.

"It was an amazing match yesterday, but I had to make sure that I had calmed down and was ready for today," said Lisicki, who completed victory in her fourth Wimbledon quarterfinal just before rain began.

"I have had experience of other years to help me. I also played the semifinals in 2011, so that helped me be ready for today."

Lisicki, who was defeated by Sharapova in the semifinals two years ago, insisted that she felt no pressure coming into Tuesday’s match having downed Williams in the fourth round.

"There’s no pressure. I just keep playing the game that I love," she said. It is also a surface she loves — the German’s record at Wimbledon stands at 18 wins and just four losses, while she is only 16-15 at the three other Grand Slams.

"I hit winners in previous matches and did well, but today I was missing a lot," she said.

Lisicki showed no signs of a hangover from her three-set triumph over Williams 24 hours earlier as the Florida-based German broke the world No46 Kanepi in the opening game. She backed it up with another solid break in the ninth game to take the opening set.

Lisicki, who has rebuilt her career after a serious ankle injury three years ago, suffered a brief wobble when she was broken for the first time in the third game of the second set by the 2010 quarterfinalist. But she levelled immediately before going on to claim five of the next six games to clinch victory on 23 solid winners.

Flipkens in semifinal

Meanwhile, Kirsten Flipkens, a Belgian outsider whose tennis career almost flatlined a year ago after four blood clots were found in her calf, enjoyed a second lease of life as she stormed into her first Wimbledon semifinal on Tuesday.

The bespectacled Belgian threw her name into the hat of Wimbledon’s giant-slayers by beating 2011 champion Petra Kvitova 4-6 6-3 6-4 on a floodlit Centre Court. Kvitova had been the last Grand Slam champion left in the women’s draw.

In Tuesday’s other matches Marion Bartoli beat Sloane Stephens 6-4 7-5 in a bizarre rain-interrupted quarterfinal that featured eight successive breaks of serve on Tuesday to leave the French 15th seed one match away from a surprise second Wimbledon final.

Bartoli, beaten by Venus Williams in the 2007 final, controlled the first set by winning the first two points played after a two-and-a-half-hour rain break.

