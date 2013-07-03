Murray relaxed as he carries Britain’s Wimbledon hopes

ANDY Murray insists he can cope with the burden of a nation’s growing expectations that he will finally end the 77-year wait for a British man to win Wimbledon.

Murray was in commanding form once again as he swept into the quarterfinals with a 6-4 7-6 6-1 win over Russian 20th seed Mikhail Youzhny on Monday.

The world No2 has yet to drop a set in his first four matches and looked more at ease than ever in the All England Club spotlight as he prepares to face Spain’s Fernando Verdasco on Wednesday.

With Laura Robson eliminated from the women’s draw on Monday, Murray is now the sole focus of the British sporting public and he knows that means endless speculation about his chances of becoming the first British man to win Wimbledon since Fred Perry did so in 1936.

Losing to Roger Federer in 2012’s Wimbledon final provoked a tearful response from Murray.

But, after winning the US Open and an Olympic gold at Wimbledon in 2012, Murray has appeared increasingly in command of his emotions both on and off court and is in no doubt that the pressure will not affect him.

"There’s always pressure coming into this event and it builds with each match," Murray said.

"But I’ve dealt with it well over my career. I’ve played well at Wimbledon. It’s been consistently my best (Grand) Slam (event) over the course of my career.

"So that’s partly down to the surface and partly down to enjoying playing in front of a home crowd and being able to kind of block everything else out," he said. "I work extremely hard to give myself the best chance to do well here.

"I just think the nature of how the tournament’s gone, there was a few days there where it was just strange. I think everyone was a bit on edge, a little bit uptight because of what was happening with the injuries, withdrawals, upsets and stuff. I felt a little bit more relaxed over the weekend and even calmer before the match today."

Murray admitted he effectively lives in a bubble during the tournament to ensure he does not get wrapped up in the inevitable hysteria that builds as he progresses towards the final.

His path to the final has been eased significantly by a host of big-name exits including those of Rafael Nadal and Federer.

But Murray is not dreaming of lifting the trophy just yet.

"I don’t read everything that’s getting said and I’m not out and about on the street speaking to people about the tournament," he said. "I’m with the guys that I work with. I talk to them about each match individually.

"We don’t get ahead of ourselves because you can’t afford to do that.

"There’s a lot of tough opponents left in the draw. Verdasco’s playing very well this week as well," he said.

"He’s extremely dangerous when he’s on his game.

"I haven’t played a left-hander the whole year, which I think is pretty amazing six months into the year. I’ll try and get a lefty in to serve at me tomorrow."

Murray was forced to miss the French Open with a lower back injury and was seen grabbing at the same area at times during the win over Youzhny.

He was quizzed about his fitness after taking longer than usual to appear for his post-match press conference.

But he was adamant there was no cause for alarm because he was taking precautions to guard against any injuries this week.

"I had probably about 20 minutes more treatment than I had done the last few days," he said.

"Obviously, a few weeks ago I missed the French Open. I don’t want it to be a case of things creeping back up on me.

"I want to take care of my body. It’s my main priority this tournament," he said.

