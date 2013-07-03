Mbalula tries to heal athletics group’s ills

SPORT and Recreation Minister Fikile Mbalula is hell bent on ending the circus at Athletics South Africa (ASA) in order to bring stability to the sporting code that was once the flagship of the country at the Olympics.

The chaos at ASA has resulted in the federation’s membership being suspended by the South African Sport Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc), for defying them by reinstating the board that was suspended by Sascoc in April.

Reinstating the board saw top lawyer Zola Majavu quitting as ASA administrator because the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) made it clear that it did not recognise him.

Mbalula started the process of restoring order at ASA by meeting controversial president James Evans on Monday night.

Mbalula stressed that he wanted to see the ASA board members — divided into two warring factions — speaking with one voice.

Some of the board members are not on talking terms.

"The process of fixing the potholes in ASA is under way," said the minister’s spokesman, Paena Galane. "Minister Mbalula, Sascoc and ASA agreed to further engagements during the course of this week, with a view to finding a lasting solution to the problems afflicting the federation.

"The meetings will take place as planned this week, with a view to finding a lasting solution in the interest of athletes primarily.

"Minister Mbalula wants to know what are the issues that are destroying the sport, which used to bring medals in the country from the Olympic Games and other global competitions.

"We are aware the board is divided into two factions. We have decided to get involved because it is the athletes who are suffering — most of them are not working and cannot pay for their training camps in Europe to prepare for the World Championships," Galane said.

Mbalula is expected to meet the full ASA board next week.

• Stephen Mokoka, one of the new South African road-running stars taking the baton from the great Hendrick Ramaala, plans to become the second South African after swimmer Penny Heyns to win two medals at the World Student Games.

Mokoka is part of the 120-member Team South Africa that arrived in Kazan, Russia, on Monday, to participate in the 27th edition of the games.

Some of the other big names to look out for in Team South Africa’s athletics squad include sprinter Anaso Jobodwana, and runners Sibabalwe Mzazi and Jerry Motsau.