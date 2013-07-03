Impey could steal march on Tour de France favourite Froome

SOUTH African cyclist Daryl Impey has a chance to steal a march on Tour de France favourite Chris Froome and become the first African rider to wear the coveted yellow jersey on Wednesday.

Impey lies second behind Orica-GreenEdge team-mate Simon Gerrans in the overall standings after Orica won the fourth-stage, 25km team time trial on Tuesday.

Team Sky rider Froome, who races under a British licence but was born in Kenya and spent his teen years in South Africa, is one of the favourites to win the 2013 Tour and has been tipped to become the first Africa-born cyclist to wear the yellow jersey.

But Impey, who was the lead-out man for Gerrans when the Australian won Monday’s third stage in a bunch sprint at the finish, is expected to play a similar role for sprinter Matt Goss on Wednesday as Orica hope to hang onto the yellow jersey a little longer.

"I knew there were some special stages for me in the first week," Gerrans told AP of Tuesday’s win.

"It’s a huge satisfaction to win the stage and take the yellow jersey. We’ll try and hold it for a couple of days now."

Orica team manager Robbie McEwen was quoted on the Tour de France website as saying Wednesday’s 228.5km stage from Cagnes-sur-Mer to Marseille — a mildly hilly stage that ends in a flat to downhill section for the last kilometre — would suit Goss.

If the stage ends in a bunch sprint, and if Impey leads Goss out as expected, he could finish the stage 10 places ahead of Gerrans, which would put him in the yellow jersey.

Impey, South Africa’s only qualifier for the road cycling race at the London Olympics, joined Orica-GreenEdge in 2012. A strong all-rounder whose reputation as a lead-out man is growing, Impey was selected for Orica’s 2012 Tour de France team on the strength of his performance in the sprint train, the team website says. He posted five top-10 finishes in that Tour.

