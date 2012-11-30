Veteran riders expected to feature in Summer Cup finish

IF THE betting market is correct, the finish of Saturday’s R2m Sansui Summer Cup at Turffontein will be fought out by two jockeys nearing their 50th birthdays.

Kevin Shea, who turns 50 in April, and Glen Hatt, 47, ride the first and second favourites. Hatt resumes his partnership with the favourite, Mujaarib, and Shea will be on stablemate Silver Flyer.

Hatt remains one of the most talented riders, and brought Mujaarib with a perfectly-timed finish to win the Charity Mile a month ago. The four-year-old will carry only 53,5kg on Saturday and punters are backing the colt to maintain his 100% record.

The one nagging question is whether Mujaarib will stay the distance of 2,000m for the first time. Champion trainer Mike de Kock, quizzed on this, said: "I won the KZN Oaks with a filly by Nadeem (the sire of Mujaarib) last season. I think he will get the trip."

Silver Flyer played his part in De Kock’s huge haul of prize money last season and, 12 months ago, Hatt won the Dingaans on the son of Silvano. Shea, who rode the gelding in the Charity Mile, retains the ride.

Shea believes his mount has peaked at just the right time. Shea is chasing his sixth Cup win, with his most recent success coming on Rudra in 2008.

Whiteline Fever put his hat in the ring for Saturday’s race with his second in the Charity Mile in which he was just snared by Mujaarib. The four-year-old has a new jockey this time, with top Cape rider Bernard Fayd’Herbe booked for the R700,000 buy. Fayd’Herbe, together with several other jockeys, will have to overcome a wide draw.

Champion jockey Anton Marcus is rarely out of the placings in the major races and his mount, Vettel, will be competitive if he reproduces his Durban July run. The Argentinian-bred gelding finished sixth, just a length and a half behind the winner, Pomodoro.

The tote is paying six places. Two long shots who could put punters in the payout queue are Brooks-Club and Soul Master. The former’s third in last season’s SA Derby suggests he was not far behind the leading three-year-olds. The big factor in Soul Master’s favour is that he will have no worries with the 2,000m trip — his latest win was the Java Handicap over 2,450m. He hails from the top stable of Geoff Woodruff, which will also be represented by 50-1 chance Golden Crest.

This race has given bookies an early Christmas present: Strategic News (2007) and Aslan (2009) were both outsiders. With De Kock saddling seven runners, it may not be the same this time. Silver Flyer is selected to win ahead of Mujaarib and outsiders Brooks-Club and Soul Master.

Sean Tarry’s three year-old The Hangman is a warm order to capture the Grade 2 Dingaans. The right horse for the swinger could be Aussie-bred Killua Castle, ridden by Gavin Lerena.