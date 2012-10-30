Williams believes that the best is yet to come

EVEN after 15 Grand Slam titles, Serena Williams says the best is still to come after ending a remarkable comeback season with the WTA Championships title she first won over a decade ago.

"I definitely think I can improve some more," she said after battering an in-form Maria Sharapova to a 6-4 6-3 defeat with an outstanding display of serving and heavy hitting in Istanbul on Sunday.

"Especially when I was out there I thought, ‘Okay, I want to work on this in November’ (during the close season). And, ‘Oh, okay, I’m going to work on that one in November’.

"So, I was thinking of all these things I can work on and I can improve on. I think every day, whether it’s life or whether it’s playing tennis, we always can improve as people or at whatever we do. The day I feel that I can’t improve, I think that’s the day I should probably hang up my racket."

If Williams’s prediction is right, then the achievements of Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert, who each won 18 Grand Slam titles, may be within her reach. That has only been bettered during the open era by Steffi Graf, who won 22.

The 31-year-old Williams has won the Olympics, Wimbledon and US Open titles in the past four months — a dramatic turnaround from a 12-month absence in 2010-11 when she suffered from a badly cut foot and life-threatening clots on her lungs.

The US player is probably capable of improving her net game in singles significantly and perhaps varying the pace and angles of her ground strokes. The crucial issue will be her ability to maintain fitness.

Though she is only ranked third in the world, behind Sharapova and year-end world No1 Victoria Azarenka, the American is likely to become the bookies’ favourite to win the next Grand Slam, the Australian Open in January.

Williams was reluctant to agree but said another "Serena Slam" — holding all four Grand Slam titles simultaneously — was possible.

It would be unwise, though, to overlook the prospects of Sharapova, despite the Russian having lost nine times in a row against Williams since beating her in the 2004 Wimbledon final. Sharapova has gradually remodelled her game after suffering the kind of rotator cuff shoulder injury from which most players never fully recover.

"I’m proud that I’m moving in the right direction in improving my game," Sharapova said.

Sapa-AFP