Force India boss would ‘consider’ Sutil if Hulkenberg quits

ADRIAN Sutil could be in the frame for a return to Force India and Formula One if fellow German Nico Hulkenberg moves to Sauber next season, according to team co-owner Vijay Mallya.

The liquor baron said the driver line-up, and how best to invest the latest tranche of funds paid to the team by the Sahara Group, would be discussed at a board meeting this week. Britain’s Paul Di Resta looks certain to stay with the team next year, after speculation about a move to McLaren or Mercedes came to nothing, but the other seat appears uncertain.

"I offered an extension to both drivers. I hear from the media that Nico has signed with Sauber. Well, if he has, then good luck to him," said Mallya. "I have not been officially notified by Nico of anything. He hasn’t sat down with me and told me that. I would expect that he would if he was on his way … I have an excellent relationship with him, he’s a wonderful guy. He’s done well for us."

Asked if he would replace the highly-rated Hulkenberg with someone of similar stature, Mallya said: "Yes absolutely, why not? Never forget I always have the potential of considering Sutil again. Sutil is always quick. So there are many options. I would certainly consider him."

Sutil would be a familiar face having spent his entire Formula One career with the team from 2007, when it was still called Spyker, to the end of last year.

The German’s season last year was clouded by controversy after a Shanghai nightclub brawl, for which a German court fined him and imposed an 18-month suspended sentence for grievous bodily harm.

Mallya said he would love Hulkenberg to stay, but if he did move on, there would be no acrimony. For example, he pointed to Sutil’s presence in the motor home at several races this year. "Even though I didn’t re-sign him for 2012, he’s still welcome," he said. "That’s the kind of culture I’d like to have in this team. Very friendly, very informal. So Nico will always be part of us. I won’t stand in his way."

Force India are seventh in the constructors’ championship, with Sauber 23 points ahead.

