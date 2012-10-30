Charities set for bonanza at Turffontein meeting

CHARITIES worldwide have been hit by the recession, but several in this country will benefit from Saturday’s rich race-meeting at Turffontein.

A total of R550,000 will be up for grabs for the 16 participating charities in the 1,600m Charity Mile race sponsored by Peermont and Emperors Palace, one of 14 properties operated by Peermont in SA and Botswana.

The finishing position in the race determines how much the charity wins, with R100,000 awarded to the winner and R20,000 to the last horse home in the 16-runner event.

Each runner is allotted a personality and already confirmed for Saturday are actor Alfred Ntombela, SuperSport presenter Neil Andrews and hip-hop star ProVerb. The winning celebrities last year were the Soapgirls with the first horse home, Pierre Jourdan, securing R100,000 for the Animal Anti-Cruelty League. Previous winners include Fortune Kunene Primary and Women and Men Against Child Abuse.

Champion trainer Mike de Kock holds a strong hand with five entries, but today his attention will be focused on Aussie-bred four-year-old Merhee, who runs in the fifth race at the Vaal.

Following a good recent win on the Turffontein inside track, Merhee is certain to start favourite this afternoon despite the fact he is now racing on sand.

Across The Ice, a feature race winner over today’s distance of 1,200m, is sure to have his supporters with Piere Strydom booked for the ride.

Across The Ice is one of two runners from Sean Tarry’s stable with his other representative being the well-performed Aussie import, Mythical Palace.

Prime Mover looks the pick of trainer Leon Erasmus’ runners as the six-year-old rarely runs a poor race. Jockey Sherman Brown knows the gelding well and will be expecting to finish in the money.

Another interesting De Kock runner is Halabaloo, with the four-year-old trying the sand for the first time in the sixth race. This, however, is a competitive handicap with all of Master Of Hounds, New York, Zebulon and recent winner Kudos, all rated with strong chances.

Trainer Paul Matchett will be expecting his four-year-old filly, Inn On The Square, to open her account in the first leg of the place accumulator. She has finished runner-up in her last two outings and should go one better this time by beating Sakkie Sakkie and Top Trumps.

The De Kock inmate, Pemba, will be a major player in the third race if he handles the surface, but the value here may lie with the year older Matchless Flag.

Steve Moffatt has his stable in form and both Matchless Flag and stablemate, Hobb’s Flight, have favourable draws. Moffatt must be frustrated that Road Warrior continually draws a wide barrier, and it is a similar story in today’s first race. In the circumstances, it might be wiser to side with Kom Naidoo’s runner, Ra.

Berrymiller ran out a game winner last time out and should give his followers another good run for their money in the final leg of the Pick 6.

While Fall Of Troy should not be far away with Strydom in the saddle, the right horse for the swinger with Berrymiller could be David Rahilly’s versatile four-year-old, Virgil Cane.