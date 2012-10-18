Ryder loser hopes for better luck in Perth

PERTH — American golfer Jason Dufner tees off in the Perth International on Thursday aiming to put the US’s shock loss to Europe in last month’s Ryder Cup behind him.

The world No10 said it would be the longest two years in his career before he will have the chance to banish the painful memories of Europe’s fabled come-from-behind win over the US at Chicago’s Medinah Country Club.

"I often catch myself thinking about it," Dufner lamented on the eve of his first tournament since Medinah, the A$2m Perth International at Lake Karrinyup, north of Perth. With a seemingly unassailable 10-4 lead going into the final day of singles matches, the US team were reeled in by the Europeans going down 14½ to 13½.

Even though he won three of a possible four points and was one of the best-performing US players on his Ryder Cup debut, Dufner continues to beat himself up.

"I think about what could I have done better? Where could I maybe have picked up another half a point?" Dufner said on Wednesday.

"How could I have helped my team-mates more? We were pretty close to winning that. It’s been a tough couple of weeks since the Ryder Cup and the toughest thing about it is you’ve got to wait two years again until you can play again. That’s a long time for us."

Dufner says the best thing he can do in the meantime is "play golf again, get over it and move past it a little bit".

With this uppermost in his mind and the debt he feels he owes the game and himself to become a "global player", he has travelled to Perth for the tournament co-sanctioned by the European and Australasian PGA tours. Dufner joins 2011 US Masters champion, South Africa’s Charl Schwartzel (ranked No31), American Bo van Pelt (No24) and England’s No46 Paul Casey as the main overseas draw cards for the Perth event.

Schwartzel, who holds a helicopter pilot’s licence, took to the skies as a passenger in a helicopter this week to get an aerial perspective of Perth and the Lake Karrinyup course. He defeated world No1 Rory McIlroy before losing to Lee Westwood in the semifinal of the World Golf Final in Turkey last week, and he feels he is coming back into form after a difficult season.

"I built some good confidence last week playing against them (McIlroy and Tiger Woods) and I just showed that the game is still there somewhere," Schwartzel said. "So I’ve got some good confidence last week and I’m really excited for this week."

West Australian Greg Chalmers has the advantage over the visitors because he understands the subtleties of the 6,531m par-72 layout.

Left-hander Chalmers is ranked No58 and made a late decision to play in front of his home Perth crowd in a bid to get into the top 50 by the end of the year.

Sapa-AFP