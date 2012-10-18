Goss upbeat about bloodstock sale

"YOU don’t have to go to Sydney to buy some of the best bloodstock in the world — they’ll be right here at the TBA complex in Germiston in a fortnight’s time."

That is the bullish view of champion breeder Mick Goss ahead of the 2012 Emperors Palace Ready-To-Run Sale next month.

Goss is a master of promoting his annual sale but he is right on the button when stating that the decreasing rand means buyers are getting value for money like never before.

"These horses (a total of 202 will be sold over two sessions on November 2 and 4) were bought when the rand against the Aussie dollar was still measured in the sevens, yet this morning you’d have to give nine and some change of our battered currency for every Australian," Goss said.

"This means if you wanted to buy the same stock today, you’d have to give of the order of 30% more for your purchase."

The catalogue for next month’s sale has a record number of foreign-bred entries — no sale in South African history has ever carried so many.

The list of world-renowned stallions available include Fastnet Rock, Henrythenavigator, Authorized, Rock Of Gibraltar and Flying Spur.

Consequently, on Friday all roads will lead to Summerhill Stud in Mooi River when the breezing of the majority of the lots on offer will take place.

Every year Goss assembles a panel of experts to give their top six choices. Top trainer Mike de Kock heads a list which this year includes Yusuke Tsukarhara from Shadai Farm in Japan.

De Kock was once asked what he looked for in a young two-year-old at the breezing and replied: "I like to see an economical action and how the limbs move. But I also believe I was born lucky, and I’d rather have an ounce of luck than a ton of ability!"

Buyers at last year’s sale could be in for a big payday on November 3 when the R2.5m Ready-To-Run Cup will take place at Turffontein. De Kock won last year’s race with Red Barrel.

One horse who put her hat firmly in the ring for that race is Summerhill-bred Tinchy Stryder, who kept her 100% record at Turffontein track on Tuesday night. She cost owner Chris van Niekerk just R130,000 and will be chasing a first prize of R1.1m in next month’s Cup.

Another classy animal bred at Summerhill is Emperor Augustus, who has burst on the scene this term and is hoping to qualify for the Charity Mile by winning Thursday’s sixth race at Turffontein.

But waiting to tackle trainer Michael Azzie’s five-year-old is talented four-year-old Straw Market. The gelding hinted that a fourth success was close at hand when finishing a creditable second behind Mujaarib 12 days ago.