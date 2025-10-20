Masabata Klaas focuses on economy as Proteas Women eye more World Cup success against Pakistan

New Proteas skipper Laura Wolvaardt. Picture: JAN KRUGER/GETTY IMAGES
Winning breeds winning, and the Proteas Women will be determined to build on the consistency they have displayed lately when they face Pakistan in the ICC Women’s World Cup at the R Premadasa Cricket Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday at 11.30am.
Laura Wolvaardt’s team have been irrepressible while winning all four of their past four matches.
The embarrassing opening loss to England is now a distant memory, as their success in the next four games has seen them climb the eight-nation table to secure a semifinal berth with two matches to spare.
With only Pakistan and Australia to play in the round-robin stage, SA will have the chance to experiment.But why do that when their current game plans and personnel have brought on so much consistency, asks seamer Masabata Klaas.
“We are ready, and we are just going to keep on doing what’s been working for us and obviously go there with the positive mindset of winning tomorrow’s game,” Klaas said on Monday.
“So every game is important to us, starting from tomorrow’s game.”
Klaas has not been knocking opponents over, which is evident in her return of only two wickets in four matches.
But she does so well in stemming the tide of runs. Her economy rate of 4.27 runs per over is the best of the SA bowlers.
She often creates pressure for her teammates to grab the wickets at the other end.
When asked what made her so special to the team, she replied, “I’m that kind of bowler whereby I’m saying I’m attacking,” Klaas said.
“When I bowl, I focus on one thing … to bowl dot balls because [then] the pressure will come. And I’ll say I’m special in my own way because I can get bounce, and I can nip the ball in and out.”
In the lead-up to the World Cup, SA played Pakistan in three warm-up games, winning the first two comfortably.
But Klaas said they would not be taking their foot off the pedal.
“Pakistan is a strong team. We cannot just go there and think we’re just going to have a walk in the park.
“The one thing that’s going to work for us is to stick to basics and do what we’ve been doing from day one of the World Cup. So, we’re not going to take them for granted.”
The form of the Proteas’ opening batting pair had been a cause for concern, but Wolvaardt (60 not out) and Tazmin Brits (55 not out) had a welcome return to form, leading the team to a 10-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in their most recent game on Friday.
Klaas said it was a relief to see them get among the runs.“It’s always [good] to see our openers come into play … we’ve been dominating in the middle overs, but now our openers are coming into play.
“Imagine if everyone can just come into play, how dangerous we’re going to be as a team. I’m happy we have the two opening batters doing well.”
Masabata Klaas focuses on economy as Proteas Women eye more World Cup success against Pakistan
Laura Wolvaardt’s team have been irrepressible in winning four matches consecutively
