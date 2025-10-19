Maharaj returns as Proteas aim to level Test series against Pakistan

SA have been boosted by the return of leading spinner Keshav Maharaj for the second Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi as they seek to level the series, captain Aiden Markram said on Sunday.
Maharaj, 35, was recovering from a groin injury and missed the first Test in Lahore, which Pakistan won by 93 runs.“Obviously, it’s great to have him back in the camp,” Markram said on Sunday, ahead of Monday’s start of the second Test.
“He brings lots of experience and a really good skill set as well. So we’re looking forward to this game starting tomorrow, which is an opportunity for us to level the series but also to keep improving in these conditions and fixing some of the stuff that we feel needs fixing from the first game.”
Maharaj’s 203 wickets in 59 Tests make him SA’s most successful spin bowler.
The clash in Lahore was dominated by the spinners on a slow-turning surface, and Markram is expecting the same from the pitch at Rawalpindi.
“We’re expecting it to spin,” Markram said.“We’ve expected those types of conditions from day one, and it’s about us having done some homework post the first Test and coming up with new plans to hopefully counter that and give ourselves a chance of succeeding in these conditions.
“I suppose when you get to spinning conditions, the guessing game is always how long until it really starts to spin exaggeratedly.”
The Proteas had three spinners in their line-up last week, and Maharaj’s return is likely to lead to Simon Harmer, Senuran Muthusamy or Prenelan Subrayen being dropped.
Pakistan’s victory in Lahore ended a 10-match winning streak in Test cricket for SA. After that win, Pakistan captain Shan Masood urged his team to seize the momentum and show more consistency.
Pakistan wrapped up the Lahore win on the fourth day, making the most of the pitch conditions to ensure victory.
It followed 12 months of indifferent Test results for Pakistan, who came from behind to beat England 2-1 in a home series this time in 2024, then lost 2-0 in SA before a 1-1 home draw with the West Indies.
“We are playing good cricket against quality opposition, but at the same time, the challenge is we need to consistently perform and win matches against top teams,” Shan said.
“There were a lot of challenges out in the middle. Credit to SA, they kept coming back, but we built enough margins to have the upper hand, and I’m glad we finished it off.”
Pakistan will be looking to complete a 2-0 series win and make a positive start to a new cycle of the World Test Championship, which SA won in June.
In their first innings of 378 in Lahore, Pakistan lost their last five wickets for 16 runs, while in the second they lost their last six wickets for a paltry 17 runs and were dismissed for 167.
Maharaj returns as Proteas aim to level Test series against Pakistan
SA welcome back premier spinner Keshav Maharaj from injury, with captain Aiden Markram eyeing a strong response after defeat in Lahore
Reuters
