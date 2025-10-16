Rain threatens to wash out Proteas-Sri Lanka World Cup clash
With heavy showers forecast in Colombo, Sri Lanka’s slim semifinal hopes hang in the balance
16 October 2025 - 20:07
Rain jackets and umbrellas are again set to be the most valuable items at the Premadasa Stadium on Friday, with SA’s World Cup clash against Sri Lanka likely to be affected by rain.
It will be of greater concern for Sri Lanka, who have lost two of their four round-robin matches thus far, while the other two have been rained out. They desperately need a win to get themselves into semifinal contention, but the outlook for Friday is not good...
