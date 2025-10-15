Proteas’ 10-match winning streak ends in Lahore

The Proteas failed in their first examination as world Test champions, losing the first of two Tests against Pakistan by 93 runs on Wednesday.
On a deteriorating pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium, the Proteas were rolled for 183 in their second innings, with Pakistan’s left-arm spinner Noman Ali claiming 4/79 to finish with match figures of 10/191...
