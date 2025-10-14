Proteas chasing history in Lahore cauldron
Proteas reach 51/2 at stumps and need 277 to beat Pakistan
14 October 2025 - 17:02
SA must do the impossible on Wednesday to take a series lead over Pakistan after a good old-fashioned batting collapse by the home team gave the Proteas a glimmer of hope in the first Test.
It is just a glimmer, however. SA need to score 277 to win, which would be the highest total by a visiting team to win a Test in Pakistan, surpassing Sri Lanka’s 220 in Rawalpindi in 2000. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.