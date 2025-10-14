Proteas are winning, but can be sharper, says Tryon

The body says there are rising odds of a ‘disorderly’ market correction
SA’s anti-corruption effort is most credible when evidence, cleanups and prosecutorial follow-through align
Task team fulfilled its mandate and police had begun to restructure units, deputy commissioner tells MPs
DA and ActionSA reignite bid for electoral commission probe into breaches of funding legislation
Property group powers thousands of homes through rooftop installations as sustainability focus shifts to optimisation
Ratings agency offers most upbeat forecast but says stronger expansion is needed to ease debt burden
The business climate improved over the short-term as well as the medium-term
Following injury and lost opportunities, the left-hander joins Rickelton at the top as Proteas chase an unlikely win
Concept car car on display at the Shanghai Fashion Week blends 1930s Art Deco with daring future technology
The Proteas Women have edged closer to making the semifinals of the Women’s World Cup by winning their past three games, but there is still much room for improvement.
Though all-rounder Chloe Tryon was pleased SA have emerged on the right side of some tight games, she admitted they needed to work on certain aspects.
The Proteas loosened their grip on Bangladesh after keeping matters tidy for the first half of the Tigresses’ innings in Visakhapatnam on Monday.
From 73/2 after 25 overs they let Bangladesh escape to 232/6 on a tricky surface.
SA still managed to chase that target down thanks to Tryon (62), Marizanne Kapp (56) and Nadine de Klerk (37 not out), but they did so with only three balls and as many wickets to spare.
Had Bangladesh held on to some crucial catches, the result would likely have been reversed.
Aware of the good fortune they had, Tryon said the Proteas needed to be more patient with the ball in hand.
“We were really good in the first 20, 22 overs, we were really tight,” Tryon said.
“We then went searching a lot more for wickets than we should have. We just needed to create more pressure and wait for that release.
“It’s something we can change heading into the next game. We have got a big game against Sri Lanka in Colombo and we know what they bring. We just need to be a little more disciplined in that aspect.”
SA are now third on the log, and their forgettable performance in the opener against England is now a distant bad memory.
The Sri Lankans on Friday will provide another tough assignment but also an opportunity to edge closer to a performance that will satisfy them.
“We have still got a long way to go in this competition. We haven’t played our perfect game yet, but we’re slowly getting there,” Tyron said.
If De Klerk, Kapp and Tryon continue their form, that ideal performance will not be too far away.
“I’ve been taking that responsibility coming in to bat early in the India game and today as well,” Tryon said.
“Myself and Marizanne just spoke about taking it as deep as we could and just tick it over. We knew we had time on our hands and that we had Nadine at the back end.
“We didn’t want to bring her in too early. So, we kind of went low risk and still chipped away at the runs as much as we could. I’m just happy we're still finding ways to get over the line.”
And what of handling the pressure situations?
“We like the challenge. We like the pressure. Nadine thrives off that, and Masabata Klaas came in and made it look nice and easy. It’s about taking responsibility for the team.”
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Proteas are winning, but can be sharper, says Tryon
All-rounder says a more discipline is needed in match against Sri Lanka
The Proteas Women have edged closer to making the semifinals of the Women’s World Cup by winning their past three games, but there is still much room for improvement.
Though all-rounder Chloe Tryon was pleased SA have emerged on the right side of some tight games, she admitted they needed to work on certain aspects.
The Proteas loosened their grip on Bangladesh after keeping matters tidy for the first half of the Tigresses’ innings in Visakhapatnam on Monday.
From 73/2 after 25 overs they let Bangladesh escape to 232/6 on a tricky surface.
SA still managed to chase that target down thanks to Tryon (62), Marizanne Kapp (56) and Nadine de Klerk (37 not out), but they did so with only three balls and as many wickets to spare.
Had Bangladesh held on to some crucial catches, the result would likely have been reversed.
Aware of the good fortune they had, Tryon said the Proteas needed to be more patient with the ball in hand.
“We were really good in the first 20, 22 overs, we were really tight,” Tryon said.
“We then went searching a lot more for wickets than we should have. We just needed to create more pressure and wait for that release.
“It’s something we can change heading into the next game. We have got a big game against Sri Lanka in Colombo and we know what they bring. We just need to be a little more disciplined in that aspect.”
SA are now third on the log, and their forgettable performance in the opener against England is now a distant bad memory.
The Sri Lankans on Friday will provide another tough assignment but also an opportunity to edge closer to a performance that will satisfy them.
“We have still got a long way to go in this competition. We haven’t played our perfect game yet, but we’re slowly getting there,” Tyron said.
If De Klerk, Kapp and Tryon continue their form, that ideal performance will not be too far away.
“I’ve been taking that responsibility coming in to bat early in the India game and today as well,” Tryon said.
“Myself and Marizanne just spoke about taking it as deep as we could and just tick it over. We knew we had time on our hands and that we had Nadine at the back end.
“We didn’t want to bring her in too early. So, we kind of went low risk and still chipped away at the runs as much as we could. I’m just happy we're still finding ways to get over the line.”
And what of handling the pressure situations?
“We like the challenge. We like the pressure. Nadine thrives off that, and Masabata Klaas came in and made it look nice and easy. It’s about taking responsibility for the team.”
NEIL MANTHORP: Proteas cling to hope on crumbling Lahore pitch
Proteas Women find form as World Cup campaign gathers pace
Proteas Women hold nerve in final-over thriller to edge Bangladesh
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Muthusamy spins SA back into the contest in Lahore
Proteas Women hold nerve in final-over thriller to edge Bangladesh
Rizwan and Salman steady Pakistan as Proteas rue missed chances
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.