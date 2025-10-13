Proteas Women hold nerve in final-over thriller to edge Bangladesh
SA win by three wickets, with three balls to spare, in World Cup round-robin clash
13 October 2025 - 20:17
Marizanne Kapp and Chloe Tryon made crucial half-centuries as the Proteas Women beat Bangladesh by three wickets in their ICC Women’s World Cup round-robin clash in Visakhapatnam on Monday.
Chasing 233 for their third consecutive victory, there were plenty of nervous moments on both sides before Kapp (56), Tryon (62) and later a pressure cooker 37 not out from Nadine de Klerk saw SA to victory with just three balls to spare. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.