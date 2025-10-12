Rizwan and Salman steady Pakistan as Proteas rue missed chances

SA’s Tony de Zorzi attempts to catch Pakistan’s Babar Azam as wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne looks on during the opening day of the first cricket Test in Lahore on Sunday. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/SAMEER ALI
Not helped by dropping three catches, the Proteas finished the first day of their two-Test cricket series against Pakistan hoping that some of the rust apparent in their play would have disappeared as they seek a way back into the match.
Pakistan wore the smiles after dominating Sunday’s play in Lahore, finishing on 313/5, thanks to an unbeaten sixth wicket partnership of 114 between Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha.
The two had stabilised the innings after the Proteas staged a fightback in the second half of the afternoon session that culminated in three wickets around the tea interval, with the hosts’ total stuck on 199.
But through brilliant execution of the sweep, accompanied by good use of the feet against the SA spinners, Rizwan, who will resume on Monday on 62, and Salman (52) turned what was threatening to be a waste of an important toss into a position of supremacy for the hosts.
SA decided to include all three front-line spinners in their starting XI on a Gaddafi Stadium surface that is certainly dry and that during the afternoon clearly favoured the slow bowlers.
Kagiso Rabada in action. Picture: Daniel Prentice/Gallo Images
It meant a strange balance to the side, with Kagiso Rabada the primary provider of pace, while the batting contingent featured Dewald Brevis and Tony de Zorzi, with David Bedingham omitted.
The first session was dominated by Pakistan captain Shan Masood and opener Imam ul-Haq, who is playing his first Test in two years.
The Proteas were unable to build on the first over dismissal of Abdullah Shafique, with Rabada, who took that wicket, unable to bowl a consistent line and length.
It was the same for the spinners in that first session, too, when batting conditions were at their best.
Simon Harmer, whose previous Test was in 2023, was the best of the Proteas spin trio before lunch, mainly because he was able to control his line and length.
It took Prenelan Subrayen and Senuran Muthusamy until that second session before they provided captain Aiden Markram with some control.
The nature of the pitch certainly changed after lunch, with several balls coming off the surface a lot slower after pitching.
Having found batting so easy in the morning, Shan and Imam had to be more watchful in the afternoon.
They still wanted to play with the same intent they showed in the first session, but with SA also bowling better, the bit of pressure created forced two chances.
De Zorzi missed a difficult one at short leg when Shan had 61 and then Wiaan Mulder, who only bowled two overs with the new ball, dropped a much easier effort at mid-off to give Imam a reprieve when he had 72.
Both chances came off Subrayen’s bowling, but he earned a small reward when he trapped Shan lbw for 76, ending a partnership of 161 for the second wicket.
Muthusamy started SA’s best period of the day, taking two wickets in the over before tea.
Imam was well caught by De Zorzi at short leg for 93 and then off the next ball Saud Shakeel was caught by Muthusamy.
Babar Azam, enthusiastically acclaimed by the locals when he arrived at the crease, was trapped lbw by Harmer after SA chose to review, causing jitters in the home dressing room.
But Rizwan and Salman, who was dropped at slip by Markram off Muthusamy on 36, regained control for the home team.
On a pitch that will deteriorate rapidly, Pakistan are in a strong position and it will take much hard work for the World Test Champions to get into a position from which they can win.
Rizwan and Salman steady Pakistan as Proteas rue missed chances
Markram’s men have a mountain to climb, with dry pitch expected to deteriorate
