Cummins injury shakes up Australia’s Ashes planning

Injured Australia captain Pat Cummins will not be fit for the first Ashes Test and may miss the entire series. Picture: REUTERS
Melbourne - With the prospect of captain Pat Cummins not being fit for the Ashes growing by the day, Australia’s hopes of retaining the urn may rest on managing one of the biggest shake-ups to their leadership and bowling against England in years.
A back stress injury has cast doubt on Cummins participating in the series starting on November 21 in Perth, with the paceman yet to resume bowling in his rehabilitation period.
Losing Cummins for Perth alone would require a major shift in the Australian mindset, given the 32-year-old has been ever-present since making his Ashes debut in 2017/18.
Cummins has played every series-opener and across four Ashes campaigns missed only one match; he was ruled out of the 2021 Adelaide Test after eating at the same restaurant as a person who tested positive for Covid-19.
That durability has seen him claim 91 English wickets at an average of 24.10, leading his regular pace colleagues Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.
With Cummins fit and firing, Australia have never lost the urn since reclaiming it in 2017.
Little wonder then that the prospect of Cummins being absent from the series has raised English hopes.
“Should he be missing in Perth, it would unquestionably be bad for the series and bad for Australia, but give a huge lift to an England team looking to win their first Test — never mind series — in the country for more than a decade," former England captain Michael Atherton wrote in The Times.
While Scott Boland is likely to be first in line to replace Cummins in the pace bowling unit, Cummins’ absence will put the spotlight on how 35-year-old Starc and 34-year-old Hazlewood are managed throughout the five-Test series.
Starc slogged through five Tests against India in the last home summer, while Hazlewood hasn’t managed a full Ashes series since 2017/18 due to injuries.
Fast-bowling all-rounder Cameron Green will be under pressure to ease the workload of the front-line quicks, though he may also need to be managed carefully as he works his way back into bowling after spinal surgery.
Vice-captain Steve Smith is in line to assume the captaincy if Cummins is unfit, having stepped in for the regular skipper during the two-Test series against Sri Lanka.
Though Smith was a full-time captain before the Newlands ball-tampering scandal in 2018, it will be another big shift for a team that has grown accustomed to Cummins’ calm leadership during their rise to the summit of Test cricket.
