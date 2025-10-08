Proteas brace for noise and pressure in India showdown
After two quiet World Cup games, SA expect a charged atmosphere as they face an in-form Indian side
08 October 2025 - 19:48
SA’s next goal at the Women’s World Cup is to create silence.
Their first two matches have taken place in sparsely populated venues, with the tournament failing to garner enthusiasm, other than when the two host nations have been in action. ..
