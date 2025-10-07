Sport / Cricket

Proteas call-ups disrupt depth of Lions and Dolphins

A total 29 players roped in for T20 and a Test, with Lions supplying nine players to both squads

07 October 2025 - 19:20
by STUART HESS
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Kwena Maphaka will undergo a scan before Saturday's one-off T20 International against Namibia. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEE WARREN
Kwena Maphaka will undergo a scan before Saturday's one-off T20 International against Namibia. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEE WARREN

After completing resounding wins in their first matches in this season’s domestic Four-Day Series, the Lions and Dolphins meet in Durban, with the depth of both teams being tested due to national call-ups.

The bizarre structure of cricket’s international calendar sees the Proteas play a T20 International in Windhoek on Saturday and then start a Test match in Lahore on Sunday. That has resulted in 29 players being roped in for international duty, with the Lions supplying nine players to both squads.

Three of the players involved in their innings and 134-run victory over Western Province at Newlands are travelling to the Namibian capital on Thursday for the one-off T20 International, which serves as a test event for the 2027 World Cup.

One of those, Kwena Maphaka, still needs to undertake a scan after straining his left hamstring while bowling in WP’s first innings last week. It didn’t prevent him from delivering 10 overs in the second innings, where he picked up 3/26.

Reeza Hendricks and Bjorn Fortuin are the other Lions players who featured last week who have been included in the Proteas side, while Jason Smith, who made a half-century in the Dolphins’ successful fourth innings chase against Boland, will join them in Windhoek.

More personnel disruptions ahead

Provincial teams will need to get accustomed to such personnel disruptions this season, with an SA A team also scheduled to tour India for first-class and one-day matches alongside the Proteas in November.

The Lions’ head coach, Russell Domingo, said before the season that it would provide an examination of the depth available to the provinces and, through that, a broader test of the domestic system.

Proteas coach Shukri Conrad. Picture: ROGAN WARD/GALLOIMAGES
Proteas coach Shukri Conrad. Picture: ROGAN WARD/GALLOIMAGES

The Lions, who earned a share of the four-day title after a rain-interrupted final with the Titans ended in a draw last season, are arguably better placed than most to deal with the disruption.

For this week at least they can call on Delano Potgieter and Codi Yusuf, who weren’t part of the side that won at Newlands, with new signing Siya Plaatjie.

The main concern for them is the absence of a frontline spinner, with Fortuin and Nqaba Peter absent because of the Proteas. The Dolphins, even without Prenelan Subrayen, have relied increasingly on Bryce Parsons recently.

Though he only took one wicket in 40 overs in Paarl, his understanding of conditions at Kingsmead gives the KwaZulu-Natal side an advantage over the Lions.

The North West Dragons are now at the top of the table after two home victories against the KZN-Inland Tuskers and, surprisingly, the Northerns Titans.

MORE CRICKET NEWS:

Harmer hopes to hit new heights in Pakistan

Proteas spinner wants the sort of performance that makes him hard to ignore
Sport
9 hours ago

Proteas trust their own prep as Pakistan Tests loom

Markram defends the no-warm-up approach, saying each player must arrive ready in body and skill
Sport
1 day ago

NEIL MANTHORP: Bounce-back brilliance from Wolvaardt’s team

From a 69 all-out shock to a statement win over New Zealand, SA’s women rediscover their rhythm
Sport
21 hours ago

Lions rely on experience for domestic season opener at Newlands

Batting, led by skipper Dominic Hendricks, looks strong for opening match of the Four-Day series against Western Province
Sport
6 days ago

Proteas get ‘brilliant’ World Cup prep in comfy win against Pakistan

SA win first ODI in a three-match series in Lahore by eight wickets in testing heat and humidity
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Broos rallies Bafana for must-win Zimbabwe ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Kolisi hails Erasmus as Boks clinch back-to-back ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Chiefs will deal with Ntwari incident internally, ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Proteas trust their own prep as Pakistan Tests ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
NEIL MANTHORP: Bounce-back brilliance from ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Harmer hopes to hit new heights in Pakistan

Sport / Cricket

Proteas trust their own prep as Pakistan Tests loom

Sport / Cricket

NEIL MANTHORP: Bounce-back brilliance from Wolvaardt’s team

Sport / Cricket

Quinton de Kock back to bat for Proteas

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.