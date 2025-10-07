NEIL MANTHORP: Bounce-back brilliance from Wolvaardt’s team
From a 69 all-out shock to a statement win over New Zealand, SA’s women rediscover their rhythm
07 October 2025 - 05:00
The verve, skill and panache of SA’s women cannot be overstated as they bounced back from a shocking defeat against England to put their World Cup campaign back on track with a resounding victory against New Zealand at Indore on Monday.
It was hard to explain their collapse to 69 all out in the opening game, so captain Laura Wolvaardt didn’t try: “Just one of those days,” she said, calmly, last Friday. “We’ll bounce back.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.