Harmer hopes to hit new heights in Pakistan
Proteas spinner wants the sort of performance that makes him hard to ignore
07 October 2025 - 16:05
It was sometime in late July when Simon Harmer, then playing for Essex, sent Shukri Conrad a text.
“Howzit, Shukri? I’m coming back to play for the Titans. I feel like I can still add value [for the Proteas] and if that fits in with your plans, then happy days. If it doesn’t, no hard feelings; I just thought I’d get in touch,” Harmer wrote...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.