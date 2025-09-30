Proteas men get an even lighter 2025/26 schedule

The already light international schedule of the Proteas men’s team shrunk further after confirmation on Tuesday that they will play just three T20 Internationals, not five, in the 2025-26 season.

SA’s series with the West Indies, scheduled to run from January 26 to February 6, has been reduced to five days to accommodate the revised dates for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

The tournament was due to start in mid-February but has been moved to the first week of that month. The ICC has also set aside a “support period” (warm-up matches) starting on January 31.

The two T20 Internationals scheduled for East London on January 29 and Cape Town on February 1 have thus been cancelled.

The first match of the reduced series is scheduled for Paarl on January 27 followed by Centurion on January 29 and the series concluder two days later at the Wanderers.