India crush Bangladesh to charge into Asia Cup final

India's Suryakumar Yadav in action against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 24 2025. Picture: REUTERS/RAGHED WAKED
Dubai — Defending champions India stormed into the final of the Asia Cup on Wednesday after beating Bangladesh by 41 runs in a Super Fours stage contest to maintain their perfect run in the tournament.
The reigning T20 world champions are unbeaten in the eight-team tournament but their 168-6, built around opener Abhishek Sharma’s rapid 75, was probably less than what they expected after a blazing start.
Their bowlers made up for the lost runs though and bowled out Bangladesh for 127 runs in 19.3 overs. Only Saif Hassan offered some resistance with a belligerent 69.
Bangladesh face Pakistan in Thursday’s Super Fours contest with the winners booking their place in Sunday’s final against India.
With regular Bangladesh skipper Litton Das sitting out with a side strain, Jaker Ali elected to field but was unable to lead by example.
The wicket-keeper dropped Abhishek, the world’s top-ranked T20 batter, off Tanzim Hassan Sakib when the opener was on seven and it proved a costly mistake.
India's Abhishek Sharma with teammates after the match against Bangladesh in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 24 2025. Picture: REUTERS/SATISH KUMAR
Abhishek combined with Shubman Gill (29) in a 77-run opening stand en route to a blistering 25-ball fifty.
Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain then dismissed Gill and Shivam Dube in successive overs to stem the boundary flow, and India suddenly slumped from 77 without loss in the seventh over to 129-5 in the 15th.
Abhishek’s 37-ball blitz ended after a mix-up with skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who fell caught behind to Mustafizur Rahman after making five.
Hardik Pandya made 38 down the order to take India past the 150-mark.
Bangladesh lost Tanzid Hasan in the second over but Saif and Parvez Hossain Emon (21) steadied their innings.
But once spinner Kuldeep Yadav (3-18) dismissed Emon, Bangladesh kept losing wickets at regular intervals.
Saif smacked five sixes in his belligerent knock but did not get much help from the other batters.
