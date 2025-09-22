Quinton de Kock back to bat for Proteas

Quinton de Kock has reversed his decision to retire from international cricket and has been included in the Proteas’ T20 and 50-over squads for the tour to Pakistan in October.

De Kock, 32, has been mulling over a return for a few months and has signed a contract with the Lions, where he started his professional career as a 16-year-old in 2009.

De Kock last appeared for the Proteas in the final of the T20 World Cup in Barbados a year ago, and then stepped away from the international arena. He had retired from Test cricket in the middle of a series with India in 2021 — at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, citing family commitments, shortly before the birth of his daughter.

Before the 2023 ODI World Cup, he announced he would be retiring from the 50-over format after the tournament. De Kock was magnificent in that competition, scoring four centuries to help SA reach the semifinals where they lost to Australia in Kolkata.

He played 155 ODIs, 92 T20Is and 54 Tests.