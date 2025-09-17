Sport / Cricket

Proteas get ‘brilliant’ World Cup prep in comfy win against Pakistan

SA win first ODI in a three-match series in Lahore by eight wickets in testing heat and humidity

17 September 2025 - 17:58
by STUART HESS
Marizanne Kapp, left, and Tazmin Brits embrace after SA beat Pakistan on Wednesday. Picture: SUPPLIED
The physical and mental demands of a four-week World Cup in which they will criss-cross the subcontinent were made clear to the Proteas in what on paper was a comfortable win against Pakistan on Tuesday, but on the field was hugely taxing. 

“Today was extremely tough,” said Marizanne Kapp, who scored an unbeaten 121 to help the Proteas win the first ODI in a three-match series in Lahore by eight wickets. 

Kapp remarked more than once about how difficult the conditions were, not just the slow pitch but atmospherically, with temperature gauges hitting 34°C  with high humidity.

“These are testing conditions, not only the pitch but overhead also. It is brilliant prep for the World Cup,” Kapp added. 

This is exactly what head coach Mandla Mashimbyi wanted ahead of SA’s World Cup opener in two weeks against England.

Pakistan is the lowest-ranked team in that competition, and beating them is not a true gauge of where the Proteas stand before the tournament.

What is most important is acclimatising to conditions, and the Proteas got a good workout in Lahore.

They fielded first and after an early wicket for Ayabonga Khaka were made to toil as Pakistan opener Muneeba Ali and No 3 Sidra Amin shared a partnership of 147 for the second wicket, with Amin scoring an unbeaten 121. 

But Kapp said that the Proteas worked hard in the field and never allowed Pakistan to gain control. Despite the home team reaching 203/2 after 40 overs, they only scored 52 runs in the last 10 overs. 

“We started well with the ball, we lost it through the middle period, but I felt [the] way we brought it back in the last 10 overs ultimately won us the game,” she said. 

Khaka was superb, bowling three overs in that period and conceding just 14 runs, while spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba, who bowled the 45th and 47th overs, conceded only 11 runs. 

Kapp and Tazmin Brits shared an unbeaten partnership of 216 for the third wicket, with Brits making her third century this year.

“We helped each other; there were times when she got frustrated, I helped her and vice versa. It wasn’t only the runs, it was us speaking to each other, helping each other. She also found it very difficult — conditions were next level,” said Kapp.

The veteran all-rounder bowled seven overs — conceding 20 runs — and then batted at No 4, indicating the big role she will play for SA in the World Cup. Her health has been under the spotlight for much of the past five years, and only recently has Cricket SA been carefully managing her workloads to ensure she is ready for major tournaments. 

“I’ve shown I can do both skills. I won’t stand here and say it is easy, but even a 20-year-old would have found it difficult today. These conditions are not easy. It doesn’t matter, age or fitness. Taz is as fit as can be, but she struggled out there — and she doesn’t bowl.”

The Proteas will give their full squad a run in the series. Chloe Tryon, Anneke Bosch and Nadine de Klerk — all likely starters in SA’s best 11 — sat out on Tuesday, as did Masabata Klaas and Karabo Meso, while Miane Smit, the travelling reserve, started. 

The second match in the series is on Friday. The Proteas will also play two warm-up matches in Colombo a week before the World Cup opens.  

NEIL MANTHORP: Record defeats tarnish Proteas’ series wins

Seldom are the highs outdone by the lows, even when series have been won
1 day ago

Dane van Niekerk out of Proteas Women’s World Cup Squad despite comeback talks

Head coach of the Proteas Women World Cup squad eyes Dane van Niekerk as part of plan for 2026
2 weeks ago

Seasoned Proteas named in Women’s World Cup squad

Group is strengthened by explosive batter Tazmin Brits and all-rounders De Klerk, Bosch, Dercksen and Shangase
2 weeks ago
