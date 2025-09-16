Sport / Cricket

Handshake row: Pakistan call for Zim referee’s ouster after India snub

‘We sort of went over there to shake hands and they’d already gone into the changing room’

16 September 2025 - 13:35
by Amlan Chakraborty
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
India's Suryakumar Yadav talks to Shivam Dube during their Asia Cup Group A match against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Picture: REUTERS/RAGHED WAKED
India's Suryakumar Yadav talks to Shivam Dube during their Asia Cup Group A match against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Picture: REUTERS/RAGHED WAKED

Bengaluru — Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson expressed disappointment at India’s decision not to shake hands with his team after Sunday’s Asia Cup match, which prompted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to seek match referee Andy Pycroft’s immediate removal.

India won the Group A encounter by seven wickets in the first cricket match between the sides since a four-day military conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours in May.

While the match overseen by Zimbabwean Pycroft passed without incident, there was no shaking of hands between the captains at the toss or among the players at the end.

“We were ready to shake hands at the end of the game, we obviously are disappointed our opposition didn’t do that,” Hesson said.

“We sort of went over there to shake hands and they’d already gone into the changing room.

“That was a disappointing way for the match to finish, and a match we were disappointed for the way we played, but we were certainly willing to shake hands.”

Pakistan captain Salman Agha did not attend the presentation ceremony, which New Zealander Hesson said was a “follow-on effect” of India’s refusal to shake hands.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicated the victory to their armed forces at the ceremony, and expressed solidarity with the victims of the April 22 attack in Indian Kashmir which triggered the conflict.

“We took a call [on not shaking hands]. We came here to just play the game. We have given a proper reply,” Suryakumar said in a post-match press conference.

PCB chair Mohsin Naqvi called it a “lack of sportsmanship” and said they had lodged a complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) against Pycroft for a code of conduct “violation.”

“The PCB has demanded an immediate removal of the match referee from the Asia Cup,” Naqvi, Pakistan’s interior minister and also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), wrote on X on Monday.

The Asia Cup is the flagship tournament of the ACC.

The ICC did not immediately respond to an email from Reuters inquiring about its next course of action.

Bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan has been suspended since 2013 and the arch-rivals play each other only in multi-team tournaments.

Sunday’s match went ahead despite calls in India for the team to boycott it.

India could face Pakistan twice more at the tournament, including in the September 28 final should the teams get that far. 

Reuters

NEIL MANTHORP: Record defeats tarnish Proteas’ series wins

Seldom are the highs outdone by the lows, even when series have been won
Sport
16 hours ago

India win grudge Asia Cup clash against Pakistan by 7 wickets

India’s three-pronged spin attack lays foundation for their second successive victory in the tournament
Sport
1 day ago

SA and England share T20 series as finale washed out

SA claimed a five-over contest by 14 runs in the opening game, before England registered a record 146-run win in the second fixture
Sport
2 days ago

Sold for R16.5m, Brevis returns to his hometown for SA20

Exorbitant figures driven by Pretoria Capitals, who came to auction with the biggest spending purse.
Sport
6 days ago

Markram shrugs off SA20 auction with focus on England T20 series

Proteas T20 captain was picked up for R14m by the Durban Super Giants
Sport
1 week ago

NEIL MANTHORP: The lasting stigma of chucking — one of cricket’s double standards

Treated worse than match-fixers, bowlers who have fallen foul of the ‘Spirit of Cricket’ need to stay strong
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
Erasmus praises belief over bragging after Boks’ ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
NEIL MANTHORP: Record defeats tarnish Proteas’ ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
New recruits need time to settle, says Chiefs ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
It’s over to Nabi now, says Motaung
Sport / Soccer
5.
Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record ...
Sport

Related Articles

NEIL MANTHORP: Record defeats tarnish Proteas’ series wins

Sport / Cricket

India win grudge Asia Cup clash against Pakistan by 7 wickets

Sport / Cricket

SA and England share T20 series as finale washed out

Sport / Cricket

Sold for R16.5m, Brevis returns to his hometown for SA20

Sport / Cricket

Markram shrugs off SA20 auction with focus on England T20 series

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.