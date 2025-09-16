Handshake row: Pakistan call for Zim referee’s ouster after India snub

Bengaluru — Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson expressed disappointment at India’s decision not to shake hands with his team after Sunday’s Asia Cup match, which prompted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to seek match referee Andy Pycroft’s immediate removal.

India won the Group A encounter by seven wickets in the first cricket match between the sides since a four-day military conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours in May.

While the match overseen by Zimbabwean Pycroft passed without incident, there was no shaking of hands between the captains at the toss or among the players at the end.

“We were ready to shake hands at the end of the game, we obviously are disappointed our opposition didn’t do that,” Hesson said.

“We sort of went over there to shake hands and they’d already gone into the changing room.