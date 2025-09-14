SA and England share T20 series as finale washed out

The Trent Bridge Cricket Ground in Nottingham, Britain, September 14 2025. Picture: ACTION IMAGES/ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS
Nottingham, England - The third and final Twenty20 International between England and South Africa was abandoned without a ball being bowled at Trent Bridge on Sunday as rain had the final say in the series that finishes 1-1.
SA claimed a rain-reduced five-over contest by 14 runs in the opening game in Cardiff on Wednesday, before England registered a record 146-run win in the second fixture in Manchester on Friday as Phil Salt scored an unbeaten 141.
That result set up a grand finale on Sunday, but persistent rain in Nottingham delayed the toss and ultimately meant no play was possible.
SA won the One Day International series between the sides 2-1.
England now move on to a three-match T20 series against Ireland that starts in Dublin on Wednesday.
