India win grudge Asia Cup clash against Pakistan by 7 wickets

India’s three-pronged spin attack lays foundation for their second successive victory in the tournament

14 September 2025 - 21:23
by Amlan Chakraborty
India's Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube celebrate winning at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 14 2025. Picture: SATISH KUMAR/REUTERS
India's Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube celebrate winning at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 14 2025. Picture: SATISH KUMAR/REUTERS

Dubai — Defending champions India thumped Pakistan by seven wickets in a politically charged Group A match of the Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

India’s three-pronged spin attack laid the foundation of their second successive victory in the tournament when they restricted Pakistan for a below-par 127-9.

After opener Abhishek Sharma (31) gave India a flying start, Tilak Varma (31) and skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who made 47 not out, combined in a 56-run stand as the reigning 20-overs world champions romped home with 4.1 overs to spare.

It was the first match between the sides since the nuclear-armed neighbours engaged in a four-day military conflict in May this year.

There were demands in India for the team to boycott the match, which went ahead with the Indian board sticking to its stance of playing Pakistan in multi-team events.

Reuters

SA and England share T20 series as finale washed out

SA claimed a five-over contest by 14 runs in the opening game, before England registered a record 146-run win in the second fixture
Sport
12 hours ago

NEIL MANTHORP: The lasting stigma of chucking — one of cricket’s double standards

Treated worse than match-fixers, bowlers who have fallen foul of the ‘Spirit of Cricket’ need to stay strong
Sport
6 days ago

Conrad admits Proteas’ record loss was ‘slightly embarrassing’

Packed schedule in three formats seen as root of the blow-out in a game that mattered less
Sport
6 days ago
