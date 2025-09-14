India's Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube celebrate winning at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 14 2025. Picture: SATISH KUMAR/REUTERS
Dubai — Defending champions India thumped Pakistan by seven wickets in a politically charged Group A match of the Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday.
India’s three-pronged spin attack laid the foundation of their second successive victory in the tournament when they restricted Pakistan for a below-par 127-9.
After opener Abhishek Sharma (31) gave India a flying start, Tilak Varma (31) and skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who made 47 not out, combined in a 56-run stand as the reigning 20-overs world champions romped home with 4.1 overs to spare.
It was the first match between the sides since the nuclear-armed neighbours engaged in a four-day military conflict in May this year.
There were demands in India for the team to boycott the match, which went ahead with the Indian board sticking to its stance of playing Pakistan in multi-team events.
India win grudge Asia Cup clash against Pakistan by 7 wickets
India’s three-pronged spin attack lays foundation for their second successive victory in the tournament
Dubai — Defending champions India thumped Pakistan by seven wickets in a politically charged Group A match of the Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday.
India’s three-pronged spin attack laid the foundation of their second successive victory in the tournament when they restricted Pakistan for a below-par 127-9.
After opener Abhishek Sharma (31) gave India a flying start, Tilak Varma (31) and skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who made 47 not out, combined in a 56-run stand as the reigning 20-overs world champions romped home with 4.1 overs to spare.
It was the first match between the sides since the nuclear-armed neighbours engaged in a four-day military conflict in May this year.
There were demands in India for the team to boycott the match, which went ahead with the Indian board sticking to its stance of playing Pakistan in multi-team events.
Reuters
SA and England share T20 series as finale washed out
NEIL MANTHORP: The lasting stigma of chucking — one of cricket’s double standards
Conrad admits Proteas’ record loss was ‘slightly embarrassing’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
SA and England share T20 series as finale washed out
Sold for R16.5m, Brevis returns to his hometown for SA20
Markram shrugs off SA20 auction with focus on England T20 series
NEIL MANTHORP: The lasting stigma of chucking — one of cricket’s double ...
Conrad admits Proteas’ record loss was ‘slightly embarrassing’
Proteas thrashed by record 342 runs in third ODI against England
Injury ends De Zorzi’s role in SA’s ODI series against England
Proteas take the win but turn focus to Lord’s after dominating in Leeds
Seasoned Proteas named in Women’s World Cup squad
Magnificent Maharaj helps Proteas thrash England
Bavuma looking for more magic from his batters
NEIL MANTHORP: Proteas start England ODI series amid a new era of cricket
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.