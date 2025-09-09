NEIL MANTHORP: The lasting stigma of chucking — one of cricket’s double standards

Cricket does moral righteousness more vigorously than most sports. More than most pastimes or even hobbies, for that matter. The “Spirit of Cricket” is a convenient hideout from which to pass judgment on the behaviour and ethics of the opposition and even teammates. It is often swathed in double standards and hypocrisy.
One of the nastiest traits in the game is the treatment meted out to “chuckers”, and even those bowlers suspected of chucking. It is not quite the taboo subject it was 70 years ago, but the stigma has almost the same stickability as it did in the 1960s.
West Indian fast bowler Charlie Griffith formed a formidable new ball partnership with Wes Hall and claimed 94 wickets in 28 Tests before his career ground to a halt and he was excluded from the game after being no-balled for throwing. He had an unusual, chest-on action whichbiokineticistssay would most likely have been cleared with today’s technology.
Australian left-arm fast bowler Ian Meckiff was no-balled four times in his first over in a Test match against SA in 1963. His captain, Richie Benaud, chose not to risk using him again for the rest of the match andMeckiff, who took 45 wickets in 18 Tests, retired from cricket immediately afterwards and never played again. A combination of injured pride and the stigma of the accusation made him walk away.
Again, biomechanic analysis of the grainy footage of him bowling suggests he had a hyperextensive wrist, which caused him to “flick” the ball at the point of delivery, creating an optical illusion of throwing.
Even today match-fixers have been more successfully reintegrated into the sport than some bowlers who have been reported for suspected illegal actions. The game would do well to remind itself of two things: The “offence” is, actually, only a no-ball. Nothing more, nothing less. And, importantly, there is rarely any intention to gain an unfair advantage (“cheat” is far too strong a word).
Since 1990 I have only ever been aware of onebowler in professional (or amateur) cricket who was aware that his faster delivery was “probably” illegal. He used it so sparingly that umpires were usually hoodwinked into thinking they had imagined it, and usually saved it as a special treat for especially irritating batsmen.
Spinners have been more in the spotlight in recent years, which brings us toPrenelanSubrayen,who was reported for a suspect action after his ODI debut at the age of 31 against Australia last month. That he should be able to reach that age, and the game’s grandest stage, and be under suspicion is abhorrent.
The testing procedure he underwent in Brisbane was more rigorous than anyone might imagine, unless they’ve actually witnessed it. An exhaustive collection of video clips and still images is collected by the testers and the bowler is required to replicate every single one of them, at the same speed, from every angle. The bowler cannot simply “modify” his technique to pass the test.
Despite the “suspect” being wired up in the unfamiliar surrounds of what is effectively a laboratory, they are required to reproduce all the recorded deliveries at least half a dozen times until there is a sufficient body of evidence to prove that the elbow does not extend beyond the permitted 15 degrees. It can take more than three hours.
Unlike the previous South African to undergo testing, every single one ofSubrayen’sdeliveries was cleared. Just under a decade ago, Johan Botha was informed that his “doosra” did not pass the test and he would no longer be permitted to bowl it. It didn’t stop the merciless Australian crowds from yelling “no ball!” every time be bowled.
Subrayen is an excellent, wicket-taking bowler who will, hopefully, play international cricket again. There are tours to Pakistan and India before year’s end for which he had been earmarked. He will be under greater scrutiny than any other bowlers and there will always be players and commentators unable to get over their suspicions, despite the evidence. Fortunately, he is a strong character. He will need to be.
