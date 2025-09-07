Sport / Cricket

Proteas thrashed by record 342 runs in third ODI against England

A fiery spell from Jofra Archer, whose pace and bounce were too much for the visitors, saw SA bowled out for 72

07 September 2025 - 19:35
by Nick Said
England's Jofra Archer appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of SA's Nandre Burger at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, Britain, September 7 2025. Picture: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS
England's Jofra Archer appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of SA's Nandre Burger at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, Britain, September 7 2025. Picture: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS

Joe Root and Jacob Bethell scored centuries and fast-bowler Jofra Archer took 4/18 as England demolished SA by a world record 342 runs in the third and final one-day international in Southampton on Sunday.

The Proteas sent their hosts in to bat having already won the series with victories in the first two games, and England amassed 414/5 in their 50 overs as Bethell scored his maiden century in professional cricket with 110 in 82 balls and Root made 100 from 96 deliveries.

England's Joe Root celebrates after completing his century at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, Britain, September 7 2025. Picture: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/ACTION IMAGES/REUTERS
England's Joe Root celebrates after completing his century at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, Britain, September 7 2025. Picture: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/ACTION IMAGES/REUTERS

It was as though SA were batting on a different wicket as England ran through their line-up, led by a fiery spell from Archer, whose pace and bounce were too much for the visitors and they were bowled out for 72, with captain Temba Bavuma unable to bat due to a calf strain.

The previous biggest winning margin was 317 by India against Sri Lanka in 2023 and while SA claimed the series, England have struck a psychological blow ahead of the teams’ three-match Twenty20 International series that starts in Cardiff on Wednesday.

Reuters

