Sport / Cricket

Seasoned Proteas named in Women’s World Cup squad

Group is strengthened by explosive batter Tazmin Brits and all-rounders De Klerk, Bosch, Dercksen and Shangase

03 September 2025 - 13:59
by STUART HESS
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Laura Wolvaardt will captain the Proteas at the Women's World Cup. File photo
Laura Wolvaardt will captain the Proteas at the Women's World Cup. File photo
Image: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Laura Wolvaardt will lead an experienced 15-player squad for the 2025 ODI Women’s World Cup in India that includes veteran Marizanne Kapp.

The group will be strengthened by the inclusion of explosive batter Tazmin Brits, along with all-rounders Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen and Nondumiso Shangase. 

In the wicketkeeping department, Sinalo Jafta will team up with 17-year-old Karabo Meso, who is taking part in her first senior World Cup after competing in two ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cups in 2023 and 2025. 

In the bowling ranks, left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba leads the spin attack while Masabata Klaas and Tumi Sekhukhune offer varying seam options. 

Young all-rounder Miané Smit has been named as the travelling reserve, a role she performed during the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. 

“We believe we have the squad that can go out there and deliver on the world stage. Now it is all about carrying that belief with us every step of the way, along with the support of the entire nation,” said head coach Mandla Mashimbyi. 

The World Cup starts on September 30 with a match between hosts India and Sri Lanka. The Proteas’ first game is against England at Bhupen Hazarika Stadium in Guwahati on October 3.

Proteas Squad

Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jaftha, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloe Tryon.

Magnificent Maharaj helps Proteas thrash England

Proteas cruise to a seven-wicket win with 29.1 overs to spare in first ODI
Sport
1 day ago

NEIL MANTHORP: Proteas start England ODI series amid a new era of cricket

The Hundred league, which has just ended, attracts a ‘new audience’ but alienates much of the old one
Sport
1 day ago

Bavuma looking for more magic from his batters

SA cricketers hoping to turn words into deeds in ODIs against England with good starts and assertiveness
Sport
2 days ago

Dane van Niekerk out of Proteas Women’s World Cup Squad despite comeback talks

Head coach of the Proteas Women World Cup squad eyes Dane van Niekerk as part of plan for 2026
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
Cardoso congratulates PSL history-maker Shalulile
Sport / Soccer
2.
Fifa’s silence on sanction for Bafana casts a ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Magnificent Maharaj helps Proteas thrash England
Sport / Cricket
4.
NEIL MANTHORP: Proteas start England ODI series ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Bafana venue switch leaves Broos cold but focused ...
Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.