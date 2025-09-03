Proteas take the win but turn focus to Lord’s after dominating in Leeds

Aiden Markram after losing his wicket in the first ODI against England at Headingley on Tuesday. The Proteas' opener top scored with 88. Picture: REUTERS/LEE SMITH
Rather than get carried away with another dominant victory over England, the Proteas empathised with Harry Brook’s team, who have fallen victim to cricket’s hectic scheduling.
The Proteas thumped the 2019 World Cup winners by seven wickets in the first ODI at Headingley on Tuesday, reaching a target of 132 in the 21st over. The floodlights had only been on for five minutes when Dewald Brevis smashed Adil Rashid for six.
That ended another comprehensive triumph for the Proteas, who won the previous two ODIs between the teams by 229 runs at the World Cup in 2023 and seven wickets in Karachi during the Champions Trophy, after they’d bowled England out for 179.
While SA’s schedule has been busy in the past month and included a journey from Australia — with players taking separate flights — several England players have switched from Tests to The Hundred and then the 50-over format in two months.
“You jump from format to format and the fact we’ve come from a 50-over series into another one has helped us,” Aiden Markram told SkySports.
“The English have come straight off The Hundred, so there’s a difference there.”
It was his performances in The Hundred that saw Sonny Baker make his international debut on Tuesday, but the 22-year-old fast bowler quickly learnt there was a huge difference between franchise cricket and the international stage.
Some of Baker’s deliveries to Steve Smith and David Warner had captured the attention of the England selectors, and there is speculation he may earn a call-up for the Ashes, but Markram dominated him at Headingley.
Nine of the Proteas’ opener’s 13 fours and both his sixes in a sublime innings of 86 came off Baker.
“I didn’t preplan anything. I’ve not faced him before. There’s been talk about him and his ability. When you can get a few away early to get ahead of him then you want to stay on top.”
Keshav Maharaj earned the player of the match award for his 4/22 as SA bowled out the opposition for the third time in the last four ODIs.
Like Markram, Maharaj isn’t focused on the size of SA’s win, having noted the English players arrived in dribs and drabs after The Hundred. which finished on Sunday, and they had little preparation for the opening ODI.
“We expect they will be better at Lord’s. You look through their team and you see a number of players who are very dangerous,” said Maharaj.
While the hectic schedule has led to many players choosing to focus on one or two formats, Maharaj remains motivated to play all three and wants to use the ODIs to press his case for inclusion in the T20 squad for the 2026 World Cup.
It worked partly in Australia where his maiden five-wicket haul gave Shukri Conrad pause for thought and led to his inclusion for the T20s against England next week.
The Proteas head coach had seemingly moved on from Maharaj, wanting front-line spinners who could make an impact with the bat.
“I had a conversation with Shuks; the door was never closed. He wanted to try something, which as a new coach for the white ball formats he is allowed to do,” said Maharaj.
“I have an opportunity if I put in some performances that I can hopefully get selected for the T20 squad. Every coach has a new philosophy, but kudos to him for allowing me to have the opportunity.”
The teams arrived in London on Wednesday ahead of the second ODI at Lord’s on Thursday. The series concludes in Southampton on Sunday.
