Injury ends De Zorzi’s role in SA’s ODI series against England

Batsman fell awkwardly while trying to field a ball and suffered a hamstring strain in the first ODI at Headingley on Tuesday

03 September 2025 - 20:59
by Mark Gleeson
Tony de Zorzi in action. Picture: EUGENE COETZEE
SA batsman Tony de Zorzi has been ruled out of the rest of the One-Day International series against England after an injury sustained on Tuesday.

De Zorzi fell awkwardly while trying to field a ball and suffered a hamstring strain in the first ODI at Headingley in Leeds on Tuesday.

He was ruled out of fielding for the rest of the game but would have batted had he been required. SA did not need him as they cruised to a comfortable seven-wicket victory.

Cricket SA said on Wednesday he would return home to undergo scans to determine the extent of the injury but no replacement would be called up.

Matthew Breetzke has recovered from his left hamstring strain and is available for selection for the second ODI at Lord’s on Thursday, their statement added.

Reuters

Magnificent Maharaj helps Proteas thrash England

Proteas cruise to a seven-wicket win with 29.1 overs to spare in first ODI
Sport
1 day ago

Seasoned Proteas named in Women’s World Cup squad

Group is strengthened by explosive batter Tazmin Brits and all-rounders De Klerk, Bosch, Dercksen and Shangase
Sport
14 hours ago

Proteas take the win but turn focus to Lord’s after dominating in Leeds

SA cricketers empathise with Harry Brook’s team, who had fallen victims to cricket’s mad scheduling
Sport
13 hours ago

NEIL MANTHORP: Proteas start England ODI series amid a new era of cricket

The Hundred league, which has just ended, attracts a ‘new audience’ but alienates much of the old one
Sport
1 day ago

Bavuma looking for more magic from his batters

SA cricketers hoping to turn words into deeds in ODIs against England with good starts and assertiveness
Sport
2 days ago

NEIL MANTHORP: T20’s impact: Will soaring scores and dynamic skills transform 50-over ODIs?

T20 cricket has more high-scoring run chases than ever, a pattern the 50-over game may follow
Sport
1 week ago
