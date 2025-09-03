Injury ends De Zorzi’s role in SA’s ODI series against England

Expectation that US Fed will cut rates this month lifts demand for safe-haven metal.
SA batsman Tony de Zorzi has been ruled out of the rest of the One-Day International series against England after an injury sustained on Tuesday.
De Zorzi fell awkwardly while trying to field a ball and suffered a hamstring strain in the first ODI at Headingley in Leeds on Tuesday.
He was ruled out of fielding for the rest of the game but would have batted had he been required. SA did not need him as they cruised to a comfortable seven-wicket victory.
Cricket SA said on Wednesday he would return home to undergo scans to determine the extent of the injury but no replacement would be called up.
Matthew Breetzke has recovered from his left hamstring strain and is available for selection for the second ODI at Lord’s on Thursday, their statement added.
Reuters
