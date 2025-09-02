NEIL MANTHORP: Proteas start England ODI series amid a new era of cricket
The Hundred league, which has just ended, attracts a ‘new audience’ but alienates much of the old one
Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram will lead their respective white-ball Proteas teams, starting on Wednesday, for six matches within just 12 days to conclude one of the more interesting touring itineraries of modern times. The first of three One-Day Internationals will start at Headingley in Leeds on Wednesday six days after the conclusion of a more than 35 hour journey from Mackay in northern Queensland.
SA lost the T20I series 2-1 but won the ODI series by the same scoreline, their fifth consecutive bilateral victory against Australia. Playing in England will represent a very different challenge, not the least of which will be the large crowds, packed and rowdy unlike the family-orientated gatherings in the rural north of Australia...
