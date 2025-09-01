Bavuma looking for more magic from his batters

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma wants more consistency from the batters in the ODI series with England. Picture: EPA/DARREN ENGLAND
The last thing on Temba Bavuma’s mind two days before the first ODI against England was cricket.
He spent Sunday cheering on Liverpool at Anfield as they defeated Arsenal and much as Dominik Szoboszlai produced a wonder strike to give his side victory, Bavuma will want some magic from his batters at Headingley on Tuesday (2pm SA time).
Though SA are not bothered by individual landmarks, the batters were irked that not one of the five half-centuries scored against Australia were turned into centuries. There is a greater team ethos the Proteas abide by, which is to have an impact rather than score a hundred.
Nevertheless, hundreds are nice and it could be argued that by making a three-figure score, a batter is in fact affecting a match. SA won the ODI series in Australia, but left that country chastened by a record defeat in the final match.
Bavuma is hoping conversations about the batting, centring on good starts and then showing more assertiveness before the last power play, will be put into practice in the three matches against England.
Bavuma named the starting team on Monday, with Nandré Burger and Lungi Ngidi returning after missing the third ODI in Mackay.
However, Matthew Breetzke, who has started his ODI career with four consecutive scores of 50 or more, is still on a rehabilitation programme after injuring his hamstring. That means Tony de Zorzi holds onto his place at No 4.
The left-hander, who celebrated his 28th birthday on Thursday, looked in good touch in the two matches he played against Australia but gave his wicket away after making 38 and then 33.
Tristan Stubbs is another who will want to put the Australia tour behind him. He also made several starts but his batting lacked its usual verve and his fielding was embarrassing, with five catches going down.
Batting coach Ashwell Prince said the coaching staff were trying to free Stubbs up and help him recall the attacking player who first grabbed everyone’s attention in 2022, when the Proteas won a T20 series in England.
No-one is quite sure what to expect from the English. Their captain, Harry Brook, is still new, but if the way he bats serves as the template for the rest of them, it may lead to a return to the type of style they employed in the period before the 2019 World Cup — which they won.
Then-skipper Eoin Morgan had impressed upon the team to play with greater endeavour. After being trounced in a three-match series in India they lost all three group matches at the Champions Trophy in 2025, including a heavy defeat by the Proteas when they were bowled out for 179.
Jos Buttler stepped down as captain during that tournament, with Brook leading them to a 3-0 series win against the West Indies in June.
England’s primary focus this year is on the Test format, with the memorable series against India increasing the excitement ahead of the Ashes in November. But like SA, they are in a building phase ahead of the 2027 World Cup, with Brook looking to gain experience as captain, while bringing through a new generation of batters including Jordan Cox and Jacob Bethell.
The Proteas last played an ODI series in England in 2022 but only three players — Aiden Markram, Ngidi and Keshav Maharaj — who featured then, will start on Tuesday.
Proteas team: Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (capt), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandré Burger, Lungi Ngidi.
Bavuma looking for more magic from his batters
SA cricketers hoping to turn words into deeds in ODIs against England with good starts and assertiveness
The last thing on Temba Bavuma’s mind two days before the first ODI against England was cricket.
He spent Sunday cheering on Liverpool at Anfield as they defeated Arsenal and much as Dominik Szoboszlai produced a wonder strike to give his side victory, Bavuma will want some magic from his batters at Headingley on Tuesday (2pm SA time).
Though SA are not bothered by individual landmarks, the batters were irked that not one of the five half-centuries scored against Australia were turned into centuries. There is a greater team ethos the Proteas abide by, which is to have an impact rather than score a hundred.
Nevertheless, hundreds are nice and it could be argued that by making a three-figure score, a batter is in fact affecting a match. SA won the ODI series in Australia, but left that country chastened by a record defeat in the final match.
Bavuma is hoping conversations about the batting, centring on good starts and then showing more assertiveness before the last power play, will be put into practice in the three matches against England.
Bavuma named the starting team on Monday, with Nandré Burger and Lungi Ngidi returning after missing the third ODI in Mackay.
However, Matthew Breetzke, who has started his ODI career with four consecutive scores of 50 or more, is still on a rehabilitation programme after injuring his hamstring. That means Tony de Zorzi holds onto his place at No 4.
The left-hander, who celebrated his 28th birthday on Thursday, looked in good touch in the two matches he played against Australia but gave his wicket away after making 38 and then 33.
Tristan Stubbs is another who will want to put the Australia tour behind him. He also made several starts but his batting lacked its usual verve and his fielding was embarrassing, with five catches going down.
Batting coach Ashwell Prince said the coaching staff were trying to free Stubbs up and help him recall the attacking player who first grabbed everyone’s attention in 2022, when the Proteas won a T20 series in England.
No-one is quite sure what to expect from the English. Their captain, Harry Brook, is still new, but if the way he bats serves as the template for the rest of them, it may lead to a return to the type of style they employed in the period before the 2019 World Cup — which they won.
Then-skipper Eoin Morgan had impressed upon the team to play with greater endeavour. After being trounced in a three-match series in India they lost all three group matches at the Champions Trophy in 2025, including a heavy defeat by the Proteas when they were bowled out for 179.
Jos Buttler stepped down as captain during that tournament, with Brook leading them to a 3-0 series win against the West Indies in June.
England’s primary focus this year is on the Test format, with the memorable series against India increasing the excitement ahead of the Ashes in November. But like SA, they are in a building phase ahead of the 2027 World Cup, with Brook looking to gain experience as captain, while bringing through a new generation of batters including Jordan Cox and Jacob Bethell.
The Proteas last played an ODI series in England in 2022 but only three players — Aiden Markram, Ngidi and Keshav Maharaj — who featured then, will start on Tuesday.
Proteas team: Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (capt), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandré Burger, Lungi Ngidi.
Dane van Niekerk out of Proteas Women’s World Cup Squad despite comeback talks
Van Niekerk willing to work hard to get back into Proteas team
Proteas were lacking despite series win, says Bavuma
SA suffer worst defeat by runs in dead rubber
Cricket and rugby champions who beat the odds
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Proteas were lacking despite series win, says Bavuma
SA suffer worst defeat by runs in dead rubber
Cricket and rugby champions who beat the odds
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.