Proteas were lacking despite series win, says Bavuma

The Proteas were not at their best — not just during Sunday's record 276-run defeat to Australiain Mackay but throughout a one-day series where they looked like a side still finding its feet.
It’s understandable. “You see many new faces, which is part of us being in an exploration phase,” captain Temba Bavuma said.
And yet SA still won the series, which is a notable achievement given Australia had eight players in their squad who won the World Cup in 2023.
Meanwhile, the Proteas had Dewald Brevis make his debut, Matthew Breetzke with just four caps, Senuran Muthusamy the same and Kwena Maphaka, who has only played five limited overs matches, opening the bowling.
Breetzke was outstanding in the two matches SA won, making half-centuries in each and only missing Sunday’s defeat because of a hamstring niggle.
Besides him, SA relied on their senior players to deliver, with Aiden Markram top-scoring in the first match, player of the series Keshav Maharaj taking a five-for also in that match, followed by Lungi Ngidi doing the same in the second.
Those individual highlights were good enough to earn a fifth series victory over Australia, but SA played with little cohesion during the series.
“We are not close to where we want to be as a team. As much as we won the series, we felt we weren’t anywhere near our best. But that is exciting as well, to see us when we are close to 100%,” said Bavuma.
Sunday was a chastening experience for some of the inexperienced players. Maphaka conceded 73 runs in six overs and Muthusamy was whacked for three consecutive sixes by a rampant Cameron Green.
Meanwhile, Ryan Rickelton, who has played just 12 ODIs, finished a largely forgettable tour with another soft dismissal, offering a simple catch to midwicket. After a scratchy 71 in the first T20 International, his next best score was 33 and he will hope he can find better rhythm in England.
Asked to chase 432, SA were bowled out for 155 in the 25th over, with Australian all-rounder Cooper Connolly, playing in his fifth ODI, taking 5/22.
“It is a learning curve, not just for the younger guys but also the batters, because it’s not every day you chase 430. So to be able to come up with a formula — even if it is rare to chase that many — is something we need to get to terms with,” said Bavuma.
Brevis tried, scoring 49 off 28 balls and hitting fives sixes to end a tour in which he announced himself on the international scene with a match-winning century in the second T20. That was a knock which Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad said would elevate expectations for Brevis.
Bavuma said he was happy to give the 22-year-old time to find his feet in the green and gold.
“It’s refreshing watching him go about his business. He’s not fazed by anything. It’s interesting seeing his reaction when he gets out — he feels he should hit the ball harder, while some of the more experienced guys would be thinking, was that a good decision or not?
“You have to keep encouraging a guy like that to keep playing his natural game. The longer he plays, the more he will start getting batsmanship in his game. For now it’s entertaining, not just for fans but us in the team as well,” said Bavuma.
The Proteas have included Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Donovan Ferreira and David Miller in the T20 squad for a three-match series in England in September. That series will be preceded by three ODIs, the first of which will be played at Headingley on September 2.
