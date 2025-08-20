Subrayen facing assessment for suspect action in first ODI

Prenelan Subrayen was cited by the match officials for a suspect bowling action during the first ODI between SA and Australia on Tuesday. Picture: SA20
Off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen was reported for a suspect bowling action by the umpires after the first ODI between SA and Australia on Tuesday.
Subrayen, 31, who made his ODI debut in Cairns, will undergo an independent assessment of his action at an ICC accredited Test facility within the next two weeks to determine the legality of his action.
Subrayen dismissed Travis Head and finished the match with 1/46, playing a crucial role in a dominant display by the Proteas who defeated Australia by 98 runs in the opening match of the three-game series.
The ICC said on Wednesday that match officials “cited concerns about the legality” of Subrayen’s action.
A proud moment for Prenelan Subrayen as he receives his ODI cap for the Proteas. 🇿🇦🧢
It is not the first time he has fallen foul of match officials for a suspect action. He was suspended in December 2012 after a provincial fixture but was reinstated by Cricket SA the next month after his action was cleared.
He was also reported for a suspect action in the Champions League T20 competition in 2014 and in November 2015 he was banned after another umpires’ report during the domestic T20 competition.
A bowler’s action is deemed illegal when their elbow extension exceeds 15º of flex.
Subrayen was the second-highest wicket-taker in the domestic four-day series last season and has been one of the KwaZulu-Natal Dolphins’ best performers in the past few summers.
His improvement domestically earned him a first Test cap in Zimbabwe in July, where he claimed 4/42 in the home team’s first innings.
He is part of Shukri Conrad’s plans for the tours to Pakistan and India later in 2025, where the Proteas will start their defence of the World Test Championship.
The Proteas head coach has cited the importance of an off-spinner for subcontinent conditions and with Dane Piedt no longer viewed as the top off-break bowler in the country, Subrayen, who played a starring role for the SA A-side in the West Indies in June, was being earmarked for that tour.
A suspension will put a dent in those plans, especially if it sidelines him for a lengthy period.
ICC regulations stipulate that players are allowed to continue bowling provided they undergo assessments if required.
Subrayen facing assessment for suspect action in first ODI
Proteas off-spinner reported by umpires after first match against Australia in Cairns
