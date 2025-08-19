Maharaj’s stellar performance helps SA trounce Australia

Keshav Maharaj celebrates after dismissing Marnus Labuschagne in the first ODI in Cairns on Tuesday. Picture: DARREN ENGLAND/EPA
A maiden ODI five wicket haul for left arm spinner Keshav Maharaj helped SA to a crushing victory in the opening match of their series against Australia on Tuesday.
Maharaj, looking to impress the selectors with an eye on playing in 2026’s T20 World Cup, picked up 5/33, bamboozling the Australian batters, who did not look like they had seen left arm spin before.
The home team were bowled out for 198 in the 41st over, handing the Proteas a 98-run win and a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.
Thanks to half-centuries from Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke and skipper Temba Bavuma, SA reached 296/8, a solid total but one Markram, who top scored with 82, felt was short of the 320 he believed was achievable after Mitchell Marsh put them in to bat.
Maharaj enjoyed bowling second, coming on in the eighth over and removing Marnus Labuschagne with his first ball.
Labuschagne, who has been working hard on his technique with the goal of cracking the starting team for the first Ashes Test, missed a delivery that turned sharply from the line of leg-stump.
“I was just trying to use the conditions, which were a bit sticky with the new ball, and we got rewarded,” said Maharaj.
With the exception of Marsh, who made 88, the rest of the Australian top and middle order were mesmerised by Maharaj, whose control of length and line was exquisite.
Two of his five wickets were trapped lbw and the remainder were bowled, while debutant Prenelan Subrayen, brought on the over before Maharaj, also claimed a crucial wicket when he had Travis Head stumped for 27.
Head had led a rapid reply by the Australians, smashing five fours off the fifth over bowled by Nandré Burger who played his first match of the tour, that saw the home team comfortably ahead of the required rate.
But Bavuma’s introduction of spin changed the momentum and course of the game.
“The guys made me look good out there with how well they performed,” said the SA captain.
He said while batting with Matthew Breetzke earlier the two noticed the pitch was deteriorating. “I still wasn’t expecting it to turn as much though,” said Bavuma.
Markram’s 82 off 81 balls that included nine fours was an innings packed with elegant shot-making and gave the Proteas innings the initiative at the start.
Markram’s frustration at dismissal — edging a wide delivery from Ben Dwarshuis to Josh Inglis — was understandable given how controlled he looked and it was ultimately one of the primary reasons behind SA failing to reach 300.
“I wanted heaps more,” Markram said during the innings break. “I was starting to find my rhythm and then got out.”
Playing his first match since the World Test Championship final, Bavuma struggled with his timing initially and with Markram’s dismissal was also cautious at the start of his partnership with Breetzke.
With Heinrich Klaasen (retired) and David Miller not picked, the next few series will be important for Breetzke to establish himself in the ODI side.
After making 150 on debut in Pakistan and 83 in his second match, Tuesday’s 57 off 56 balls that included one of just three sixes in the SA innings was another tick next to his name.
Breetzke’s partnership of 92 with Bavuma provided the foundation for a late innings surge, but that did not materialise in the manner SA has managed in the past few years.
Bavuma hit five fours in his innings of 65, which came off 74 balls and will be pleased with his first outing since Lord’s, a period in which he also recovered from a hamstring injury.
After Maharaj completed his spell, SA let the game drift with Marsh and Dwarshuis adding 71 runs for the seventh wicket.
But Burger returned and bowled a smart spell, mixing pace and length, and dismissed both batters to put a seal on an efficient performance.
With Kagiso Rabada ruled out of the series due to inflammation of his right ankle, Burger’s good form in that second spell will provide confidence for the rest of the series.
The 30-year-old Rabada underwent a scan on Monday which confirmed the extent of the injury and he will remain in Australia and undergo rehabilitation under the supervision of the Proteas medical staff.
Maharaj’s stellar performance helps SA trounce Australia
Left arm spinner claims five wickets in ODI opening match
A maiden ODI five wicket haul for left arm spinner Keshav Maharaj helped SA to a crushing victory in the opening match of their series against Australia on Tuesday.
Maharaj, looking to impress the selectors with an eye on playing in 2026’s T20 World Cup, picked up 5/33, bamboozling the Australian batters, who did not look like they had seen left arm spin before.
The home team were bowled out for 198 in the 41st over, handing the Proteas a 98-run win and a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.
Thanks to half-centuries from Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke and skipper Temba Bavuma, SA reached 296/8, a solid total but one Markram, who top scored with 82, felt was short of the 320 he believed was achievable after Mitchell Marsh put them in to bat.
Maharaj enjoyed bowling second, coming on in the eighth over and removing Marnus Labuschagne with his first ball.
Labuschagne, who has been working hard on his technique with the goal of cracking the starting team for the first Ashes Test, missed a delivery that turned sharply from the line of leg-stump.
“I was just trying to use the conditions, which were a bit sticky with the new ball, and we got rewarded,” said Maharaj.
With the exception of Marsh, who made 88, the rest of the Australian top and middle order were mesmerised by Maharaj, whose control of length and line was exquisite.
Two of his five wickets were trapped lbw and the remainder were bowled, while debutant Prenelan Subrayen, brought on the over before Maharaj, also claimed a crucial wicket when he had Travis Head stumped for 27.
Head had led a rapid reply by the Australians, smashing five fours off the fifth over bowled by Nandré Burger who played his first match of the tour, that saw the home team comfortably ahead of the required rate.
But Bavuma’s introduction of spin changed the momentum and course of the game.
“The guys made me look good out there with how well they performed,” said the SA captain.
He said while batting with Matthew Breetzke earlier the two noticed the pitch was deteriorating. “I still wasn’t expecting it to turn as much though,” said Bavuma.
Markram’s 82 off 81 balls that included nine fours was an innings packed with elegant shot-making and gave the Proteas innings the initiative at the start.
Markram’s frustration at dismissal — edging a wide delivery from Ben Dwarshuis to Josh Inglis — was understandable given how controlled he looked and it was ultimately one of the primary reasons behind SA failing to reach 300.
“I wanted heaps more,” Markram said during the innings break. “I was starting to find my rhythm and then got out.”
Playing his first match since the World Test Championship final, Bavuma struggled with his timing initially and with Markram’s dismissal was also cautious at the start of his partnership with Breetzke.
With Heinrich Klaasen (retired) and David Miller not picked, the next few series will be important for Breetzke to establish himself in the ODI side.
After making 150 on debut in Pakistan and 83 in his second match, Tuesday’s 57 off 56 balls that included one of just three sixes in the SA innings was another tick next to his name.
Breetzke’s partnership of 92 with Bavuma provided the foundation for a late innings surge, but that did not materialise in the manner SA has managed in the past few years.
Bavuma hit five fours in his innings of 65, which came off 74 balls and will be pleased with his first outing since Lord’s, a period in which he also recovered from a hamstring injury.
After Maharaj completed his spell, SA let the game drift with Marsh and Dwarshuis adding 71 runs for the seventh wicket.
But Burger returned and bowled a smart spell, mixing pace and length, and dismissed both batters to put a seal on an efficient performance.
With Kagiso Rabada ruled out of the series due to inflammation of his right ankle, Burger’s good form in that second spell will provide confidence for the rest of the series.
The 30-year-old Rabada underwent a scan on Monday which confirmed the extent of the injury and he will remain in Australia and undergo rehabilitation under the supervision of the Proteas medical staff.
Bavuma returns as Proteas seek redemption at Aussie fortress
NEIL MANTHORP: It’s bat on ball, not ocean on body for Proteas
Maharaj still spinning for a T20 World Cup spot
Proteas have issues to be addressed once Brevis’ majestic effort is celebrated
Dewald Brevis ‘always believed’ he could prosper on international stage
Record-breaking Brevis cuts Australia to shreds
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Bavuma returns as Proteas seek redemption at Aussie fortress
NEIL MANTHORP: It’s bat on ball, not ocean on body for Proteas
Maharaj still spinning for a T20 World Cup spot
Proteas have issues to be addressed once Brevis’ majestic effort is celebrated
Dewald Brevis ‘always believed’ he could prosper on international stage
Record-breaking Brevis cuts Australia to shreds
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.