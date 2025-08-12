Proteas star Miller lifts lid on harsh realities of IPL

David Miller in action for the Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL match against the Delhi Capitals. Picture: SAIKAT DAS/Sportzpics for IPL
As one of the most successful “finishers” in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Proteas batsman David Miller has opened up about just how difficult it is to make it in the top T20 tournament in world cricket.
At 36 Miller is in the twilight of his career, but he is still producing the performances that make him a valuable asset to any team.
Having joined the Lucknow Super Giants in 2025, Miller’s numbers are not earth-shattering this year, but a closer look reveals how important his exploits at No 6 have been.
In his 11 knocks, he was not out on six occasions, scoring 153 runs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 127.
Having played for four different teams in the IPL, Miller is a veteran of 14 editions. In that time, he has scored 3,077 runs, mostly down the order as a finisher.
Speaking exclusively to SportsBoom.co.za, Miller revealed the secret to his longevity in the toughest cricket league: “For me playing in the IPL, it’s really tough, to be honest with you. There are only four overseas players per team, and it can be challenging.
“The great challenge out of the whole situation is you have to step up to the plate, end of chat. You have to perform, you have to put numbers on the board. That kind of brings the best out of a person or myself. For me, I really enjoy that aspect of the IPL.”
While the challenges of the IPL are well documented, it does get easier, he added..
“The experience of playing for SA and going over to India and being able to play in India for so many years [has helped]. You start getting used to the conditions and being able to just adapt to that.
“I’ve been playing for a long time, so what works for me is not necessarily going to work for someone else. I look at a lot of the young guys nowadays, and they are pinging it at all parts of the ground and playing with extreme freedom and a completely different brand of cricket.
“From my experience, I can say that in all aspects of all different formats, it’s about adapting and staying with the game. If not staying with the game, creating something new. So, for me, it’s just constantly looking at my game and how I can improve. So that’s pretty much it.”
Since T20 emerged as the most popular format of the game in the 2000s, and the first IPL in 2008, the other formats have been profoundly affected, Miller said.
“I think it’s changed world cricket. Even Test cricket ... it’s kind of created a lot more, the scoring rates, the run rates and stuff in Test cricket has gone up. And probably a lot more exciting Test matches too. And one-day cricket as well, it’s changed world cricket.
“So, everyone’s playing with a lot more freedom. Bowlers have to be a lot more specific and really disciplined in what they want to do because batters are just coming up with a lot of freedom.”
It’s no secret that Miller has struggled against spin at various times throughout his career, and it’s not a surprise that he named two tweakers as the most difficult bowlers he’s faced.
“Probably Piyush Chawla, a leg spinner. I really struggled to pick him through my years of the IPL and then Sunil Narine.” — SportsBoom
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.