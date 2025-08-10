Proteas fall short in Darwin T20I opener

SA fast bowler Kwena Maphaka celebrates the wicket of Mitchell Owen of Australia at the Marrara Stadium in Darwin on Sunday. Picture: ROBER CIANFLONE/GETTY IMAGES
Australia extended their winning streak in T20 internationals to nine matches on Sunday as they beat SA by 17 runs in the first of three matches at Darwin’s Marrara Oval.
In their pursuit of 179 for victory, SA lost early wickets, and while Ryan Rickelton made a solid 70 off 55 balls, they were unable to handle the pressure the Aussies exerted in the middle of their innings.
Josh Hazlewood (3/27), Ben Dwarshuis (3/26) and Adam Zampa (2/32) shared eight wickets as the Proteas fell short at 161/9.
The Proteas had earlier dismissed Australia for 178 after Tim David rescued the Australians with a half-century.
Nineteen-year-old left-arm quick Kwena Maphaka was outstanding with the ball for SA, claiming a piece of history by becoming the youngest pace bowler among the full member nations to take four wickets in T20Is in his impressive haul of 4/20.
In the chase, captain Aiden Markram (12), Lhuan-dre Pretorius (14) and Dewald Brevis (2) were all dismissed inside the first six overs.
Tristan Stubbs joined Rickelton at the crease with the total on 48/3 in 5.5 overs.
They needed to contribute in a big way if the Proteas were going to go close, and they set about the task conservatively. But as the innings progressed and their partnership increased, the tourists would have started believing the chase was on.
They moved to 120 before Stubbs was caught behind off Hazlewood for 37 off 27 balls.
That brought an end to a 72-run partnership between the Warriors batter and Rickelton and triggered a collapse.
George Linde (0) followed Stubbs three balls later, also seen off by Hazlewood, before leg-spinner Zampa removed Corbin Bosch and Senuran Muthusamy in the next over.
Rickelton watched the procession from the other end, and eventually moved on to a half-century.
Earlier, Markram won the toss and opted to field at a venue that was hosting its debut T20I fixture and its first international in 17 years. The lack of international cricket at the ground made the decision at the toss difficult, and Australia’s innings turned out to have a bit of everything in it.
They opted for an aggressive approach from the outset, and carried on swinging from the hip despite losing four wickets inside the power play overs.
Included among those were the scalps of captain Mitchell Marsh (13), Travis Head (2), Josh Inglis (0) and Cameron Green, who slapped 35 off 13 to ensure the run rate was adequate at 70 in the six overs despite the loss of wickets.
Glenn Maxwell (1) and Mitchell Owen followed in the next two overs as the home team slipped to 75/6. The man to breathe life into the innings was the square-shouldered Tim David, who bludgeoned 83 off only 52 balls with eight sixes and four fours.
His effort ensured Australia reached a decent total of a couple less than 180. He was dropped by Stubbs in the deep shortly after he got his half-century.
That apart, it was a superb innings that was eventually ended by Maphaka, who took care of the middle and lower order.
Proteas fall short in Darwin T20I opener
Maphaka’s wicket haul not enough to stop Australia beating SA by 17 runs
