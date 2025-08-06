New era for Proteas selection as Moroney joins CSA

Patrick Moroney is Cricket SA's new convenor of selectors. Picture: LEE WARREN/Gallo Images
Cricket SA’s appointment of Patrick Moroney as the convener of selectors for the Proteas ends a two-year vacancy in one of the most important roles in the national set-up and heralds a new era for team selections..
Moroney, who will report to director of cricket Enoch Nkwe, has a career in Cricket SA structures dating back to 2001, and brings decades of experience to a position that has been unfilled since Victor Mpitsang’s departure in 2023.
Moroney’s first assignment will be overseeing selections for SA’s coming tour of Australia, which includes T20I and ODI series.
“It was a rigorous process,” Moroney said. “We had interviews — it was tough. I’m not sure who all the competition was, but I’m happy to have been appointed.
“I’ve had the privilege to be part of the set-up in a different role before. Now, stepping into this one, I’m looking forward to what lies ahead.”
When Shukri Conrad was appointed as head coach of the national men’s side he chose to operate without a convener of selectors, a decision that sparked discussions about autonomy and oversight in team selection.
However, Conrad has welcomed Moroney’s appointment, acknowledging the value of having a collaborative partner in selection matters.
Moroney emphasised the strong relationship between himself and Conrad, underscoring a no-nonsense approach that prioritises transparency and shared goals.
“I’ve worked with ‘Shuks’ at U-19 level. He’s always done things his own way and preferred to pick his own team,” Moroney said. “But as it happened, he’s comfortable working with me. We’ve always had a solid working relationship.
“We may have different views walking into the room, but we’ll come out with one collective decision. That’s important. We’re South Africans and we are resilient people.
“We’re the sort of guys who cut straight to the chase, we don’t beat about the bush. That said, there’s a mutual respect for the roles we play. And that’s crucial.”
Their partnership will be tested immediately in the Australian tour, where decisions about team balance, youth development and player workloads will be under scrutiny.
Moroney’s s broader vision includes strengthening the pipeline of talent in SA cricket.
“The plan, ultimately, is to pick the best possible teams and ensure we remain competitive in all formats. But more fundamentally, it’s about ensuring a consistent flow of players from our domestic system into the national set-up.
“In the spin department, for example, there are a few older names still about. We need to be deliberate in creating a pathway for new talent.”
Moroney’s approach signals a return to structured succession planning, something critics have felt Cricket SA has lacked in recent years.
