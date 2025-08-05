Ntini hails Conrad’s leadership as Proteas coach

Kagiso Rabada and Shukri Conrad celebrate SA's World Test Championship final win over Australia. Picture: PAUL HARDING/GALLO IMAGES
The unmitigated success of the Proteas since Shukri Conrad took over has been nothing short of incredible, according to legendary SA fast bowler Makhaya Ntini.
It was no joke when Rob Walter resigned as the Proteas limited overs coach on April 1, and it meant a month later Conrad was given the role across all three formats.
Conrad was first appointed as Test coach in February 2023, and at the time Cricket SA had envisioned two different coaches would handle the limited overs and red ball formats.
It was a surprise when Walter resigned in the middle of his contract but given the success Conrad had with the Test team it made sense to give him the extra responsibility.
With the Proteas having gone on a bulldozing run in the World Test Championship (WTC) over the past two years, which culminated in victory over Australia in the final at Lord’s in June, Conrad is approaching the levels of reverence of Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus.
‘Right direction’
“Since Shukri took over, things started to shape in the right direction. And then everybody buys into it. Understand Shukri knows these guys from Under-19, all the way now to the senior provinces,” Ntini told SportsBoom.co.za.
“He grew up with them and then he raised them. So when he took over as senior coach, that’s when everything started to gel for SA.
“It doesn't matter how they got to the final, but the most important part is that they won the Mace.”
WTC final
Ahead of the WTC final, Conrad made a controversial call to include fast bowler Lungi Ngidi in the playing XI ahead of Dane Paterson. Ngidi had played no red ball cricket since August 2024 heading into the match, while Paterson played six county games for Middlesex, three at Lord’s in April and May alone.
While Ngidi was comfortably the worst Proteas bowler in the first innings, he roared back to life in the second dig with 3/38, which included the wicket of Steve Smith for 13 as SA went on to win by five wickets.
Nitni explained why he thought the decision to pick Ngidi paid off.
“[It went] absolutely well. I always say that the first innings of a Test match, everybody is so energetic and wants to do well.
“But where it counts the most is the second innings of the Test match, where you look at which team needs to defend or which team needs to chase. So, another thing, the way that Ngidi performed in that one, it’s the one that actually made SA win the Test.”
Bowling attack
One bowler who certainly was not a controversial inclusion was Kagiso Rabada. As the leader of the bowling attack, the fearsome fast bowler claimed match figures of 9/110.
While glowing in his praise of Rabada, Ntini made sure to remind the youngster that there has only been one South African to have claimed a 10-wicket haul at Lord’s. That of course remains Ntini himself.
“I need him on my side of the table, not only on the ‘fifers’ side of the table. I’m still alone on the ‘tenfers’ [at Lord’s].
“But I think, Kagiso, we all know he’s the spear of SA. He’s one of those guys that when you don’t have him in a team, the team doesn’t look balanced. He’s our performer. We believe that if he’s around, there’s every possibility we will win the Test.”
Sportsboom.co.za
