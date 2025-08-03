Five times better — from township dreams to Proteas Test captaincy

Temba Bavuma with his father, Vuyo Bavuma, during the United in Victory Captain's Homecoming Parade in Langa, Cape Town, on July 25. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/GRANT PITCHER
In the heart of Langa, Cape Town’s oldest township, a young boy once chased red leather cricket balls across dusty fields.
Years later, that same boy who became a man, Temba Bavuma, would walk onto the hallowed turf of Lord’s Cricket Ground, the first black African to captain SA in Test cricket.
It is a story not just of sporting excellence but of resilience, identity and quiet defiance in the face of relentless scrutiny.
At the centre of this journey stands his father, Vuyo Bavuma, who spoke about the sacrifices, setbacks and triumphs that shaped his son’s path.
“He spent his first six years in Langa, playing for Langa Cricket Club,” Vuyo said.
“He was obsessed with the game. He wanted to learn everything he could.”
Temba’s early exposure to cricket came in a community steeped in sporting culture, despite lacking the infrastructure of elite schools. It was clear his talent needed a wider platform. His parents made a difficult decision: to move him from township schools to better-resourced institutions.
“We took him to SACS [SA College School]. The facilities there were far better,” Vuyo said.
“Later, we moved to Joburg, where he went to St David’s. He even stayed an extra year after matric just to chase a place in the SA Schools team. We didn’t always agree, and I wanted him to go to varsity, but in the end he made the SA Schools XI. He also has a degree in finance.”
Temba was not just a batter then; he was a promising all-rounder who could bowl. But more than his statistics, it was his hunger for the game that stood out.
In 2003, a young Temba hit three half-centuries in a youth tournament, yet he was overlooked for provincial selection. It was one of the first painful reminders of the uphill battle he would face.
“I told him to get a book; write down areas where he can improve,” Vuyo said. “And I reminded him: don’t let anyone from the outside define who you are.”
SA’s racial history cast a long shadow over Temba’s rise. As he climbed the ranks the criticism intensified, some of it veiled, some blatantly racial. Social media didn’t help.
“There were many detractors, especially when he became captain. People don’t always understand the intricacies of cricket. We never took the negativity personally, though it became fuel. His motto has always been to focus on the main goal and block out the noise,” he said.
For the Bavuma family, resilience was a learnt behaviour.
“We come from a bitter and racially divided past,” Vuyo said.
“We’ve inherited a country that is still healing. But we chose not to use adversity as an excuse for underperformance.”
In a poetic twist, Temba helped lead the Proteas to a historic World Test Championship victory by bringing the mace home to SA. It was a moment of personal and collective pride, especially for the community that raised him.
“Still feels surreal,” Vuyo reflected.
“To hear English fans singing your son’s name? That’s something. But it was never about proving people wrong. It was about staying true to the dream.”
Returning the mace to Langa, where it all began, brought the journey full circle.
“His uncles played cricket there. Kids from Langa, KwaMashu, Mamelodi and Mdantsane can now believe that they, too, can achieve greatness. That someone who looks like them, who grew up like them, can lift a world title.”
On Langa’s streets, Temba was affectionately called “Sachin” and not just because of his short stature, but due to his elegant stroke play.
“He had a beautiful cover drive, just like Tendulkar,” Vuyo said.
“And they called him Sachin when he was young.”
But unlike his namesake, Temba’s journey was layered with systemic challenges. Still, he refused to be defined by them.
As Vuyo said: “If you want to make it in this country, in this game, you must be five times better than everyone else. And he understood that.”
