NEIL MANTHORP: Records have a huge role in players’ future dreams
As long as they don’t adversely affect the team’s results, individual milestones do matter
One of the most popular fallacies among professional cricketers is that personal milestones and landmark achievements don’t matter to them. It is an endearing theme to which most cling, in public, but know privately without a shadow of a doubt that their careers depend on them.
All records are there to be broken but teams chasing records is frowned upon far less than individuals doing so. There are dozens of reasons records are important in sport but especially in cricket, which is the most “individual” of all team sports. Even golf is more of a team sport than cricket when it comes to Presidents and Ryder Cup-style events...
