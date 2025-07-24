Tough decisions for Conrad as he juggles squads for Aussie tour

Prenelan Subrayen has been called up for the SA T20 and ODI squads for the first time. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ASHLEY VLOTMAN
With one eye on the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad says he has had to make tough calls when selecting his squads for the forthcoming white-ball tour of Australia in August.
The Proteas will be involved in three T20 matches, followed by as many ODIs between August 10 and 24.
Some of the more experienced players have had to make way for younger talent but Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada and Temba Bavuma will return to white-ball cricket for the tour Down Under. The trio were rested for the tour of Zimbabwe after the Test Championship final in June.
Young talents Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Dewald Brevis have been named in both ODIs and T20 squads, while off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen, who made his Test debut against Zimbabwe, has earned his maiden call-up, also for both formats.
Excluded were Reeza Hendricks, who is now in Zimbabwe with the Proteas, Gerald Coetzee, Tabraiz Shamsi and David Miller.
Conrad said he had several talks with Miller, and he allowed him to go and play in England’s shorter format competition, The Hundred. The coach said he never really had the opportunity to chat with Shamsi after he opted out of his national contract.
“If you look at the T20 squads, if you look at the spinners selected, that should give you a good idea of who the front-runners are. It doesn’t mean that we’re going to rule anyone out,” he said.
He felt Coetzee had fallen behind the pecking order but emphasised that it was not the end for him. Coetzee has been plagued by injuries in the past two years.
“I think you cannot ignore what Corbin Bosch has done over the last couple of months. He’s banged the door down. We’ve still got a few months to go, and there’ll be opportunities going forward where Gerald will be able to stake a claim.”
In the shorter format, he believed Markram and Ryan Rickleton had proven themselves as openers while Pretorius and Rassie van der Dussen would be there as cover.
“It is no secret that Aiden and Ryan are the preferred opening batters. It was hard for Reeza to fit in. Rassie [van der Dusen] and Lhuan-dre [Pretorius], as opening batters, can also give you that cover in the middle. “Unfortunately, for Reeza, this is how it has fallen; the other guys give us better options,” he said.
Conrad explained the thought process behind the non-selection of Van der Dussen for the ODIs.
“The immediate focus is the T20 World Cup. Rassie is very much in contention for the T20 World Cup; he gives you the option of either batting at the top or batting at three. He’s great in a leadership position,” said Conrad.
“With the 50-over format, because I’ve got a bit more time, I’m certainly not going to rule Rassie or any of the older guys out. But because we’ve got time until 2027, it gives me a chance to blood some of the younger players and then see how they develop. And then post the T20 World Cup, we’ll probably be in a better position to decide on guys like Rassie and David,” he said.
SA squads:
T20: Aiden Markram (capt), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandré Burger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen and Rassie van der Dussen.
ODI: Temba Bavuma (capt), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandré Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs and Prenelan Subrayen.
Fixtures
T20: 1st: August 10 (night), Darwin; 2nd: August 12 (night), Darwin; 3rd: August 16 (night), Cairns;
ODI: 1st: August 19 (D/N), Cairns; 2nd: August 22 (D/N), Mackay; 3rd: August 24 (D/N), Mackay
