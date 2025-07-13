Sport / Cricket

West Indies bowl out Australia after dramatic collapse

Every pitch on tour has been tough, says batter Cameron Green

13 July 2025 - 15:03
by PEARL JOSEPHINE NAZARE
Shamar Joseph was the pick of the West Indies bowlers with 4/33. Picture: DANIEL PRENTICE/GALLO IMAGES
Goa — Australia lost seven wickets for 68 runs in a dramatic collapse to be all out for 225 on day one of the third Test against West Indies at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

West Indies finished the day on 16/1 — 209 runs behind after Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc dismissed Kevlon Anderson in the pacer’s 100th Test.

Australia won the toss and opted to bat first for the day-night Test but crumbled despite being 157/3 at one stage as the West Indies bowlers ripped through their middle order before being dismissed in 70.3 overs.

Steve Smith top-scored for Australia with 48. West Indies quick Shamar Joseph finished with 4/33, the pick of the home bowlers, while Jayden Seales and Justin Greaves took three wickets each.

“Every pitch has been tough. The more balls you spend in the middle you hope it gets better but it just hasn’t been the case,” Cameron Green said.

“It’s a bit of a grind first time with these balls, but a lot of learnings. Time in the middle is key — just trying to get used to their bowlers, their conditions.

“Very happy with our position [in this Test]. We wanted to give them a tricky last 45 minutes. To get them one down is crucial, and we’ll wait and see what happens tomorrow.”

Reuters

Proteas make short work of Zimbabwe to win Test series

SA complete an innings and 236-run win over hosts on the third day of the second Test
Sport
5 days ago

Mulder makes history, but should it have been more?

Proteas captain’s decision not to push on past Brian Lara’s world record of 400 lit the fires on social media
Sport
6 days ago

Australia’s Khawaja happy to mentor teenager Konstas

Pair are set to open for Australia in Test series against West Indies in the Caribbean
Sport
2 weeks ago

Trailblazing former England fast bowler Syd Lawrence dies at 61

First British-born black cricketer to represent England was diagnosed with degenerative condition last year
Sport
3 weeks ago

Superb Brits century secures Proteas series victory

Proteas Women seal a 2-1 victory against the West Indies in Barbados
Sport
3 weeks ago
