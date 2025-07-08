Conrad backs Mulder’s choice to let Lara’s record stand

Proteas coach Shukri Conrad. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Shukri Conrad was pleased with the standards an inexperienced Proteas team maintained in their series victory against Zimbabwe, but said the opening batters in the two Tests would be disappointed with their performances.
The Wiaan Mulder-led side set a new record for SA in Tests, winning a 10th match in a row on Tuesday in a 2-0 series victory. In doing so they surpassed the previous mark set by Shaun Pollock and Graeme Smith in 2002-03.
“The impressive thing for me is how we managed to keep the standards as high as we set them,” the Proteas coach said, after his team had wrapped up an innings and 236-run victory in the second Test at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.
“In both Tests we found ourselves in trouble against the new ball, but in the first match the youngsters Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Dewald Brevis managed the situation perfectly. In the second game, Wiaan played a monumental knock.”
Mulder’s unbeaten 367, the fifth-highest Test score and South African record, was the talk of the cricket world on Tuesday, with Conrad feeling he needed to clarify how the conversation between him and the stand-in captain unfolded at lunch on day two.
Wiaan Mulder made his decision not to go for Brian Lara's record with SA coach Shukri Conrad. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
Mulder had made reference to Conrad, stating that the coach had persuaded him to let Brian Lara’s world record of 400 remain.
“When Wessie came to ask for my thoughts, all I asked were [for] his and he said: ‘I think we need to bowl.’ I said ‘what about the record?’ and he said ‘I’m fine. Let’s keep that for the greats’.
“I’m thrilled he turned in the performance he did with the bat. The decision to declare is one of those, ‘you’re damned if you do and you’re damned if you don’t’ choices,” said Conrad.
“That says everything about Wiaan, how he wants to play his cricket and how he wants to be remembered. I respect that. We always talk about being the best version of yourself, that is the best version of Wiaan.
“This is all about Wiaan Mulder. What a performance that was for SA. Not too long ago people weren’t sure if he should even be in the side. It’s amazing how the conversations have changed now. I’m thrilled for Wiaan. I’m sure he’s a really happy man now.”
Less happy will be the three opening batters Conrad gave an opportunity to in the series, while Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton were rested.
Lesego Senokwane, who made his debut in the second Test, looked nervous while scoring three off 36 balls, Matthew Breetzke, who played the first match scored one and 13, while Tony de Zorzi finished the series with 41 runs in three innings.
“They will be disappointed by the numbers they put out,” said Conrad. “Tony missed out on the final, came back in, he would definitely have wanted to put in a big performance, the same with Breetzke.
“It wasn’t easy against the new ball, especially in the first Test. But when the conditions are tough and the bowlers are executing we must be able to do tough and do tough better. I think, as a top order, they will be hugely disappointed.”
Conrad backs Mulder’s choice to let Lara’s record stand
Coach pleased with inexperienced Proteas’ intensity against Zimbabwe
