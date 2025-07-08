‘Buzzing’ Archer in the running for third India Test —McCullum

England’s Jofra Archer during a training session. Picture: REUTERS/PAUL CHILDS
Bengaluru — Jofra Archer is fit and ready to go if called upon for England’s third Test against India, coach Brendon McCullum said, as the injury-plagued fast bowler edges closer to a return in the longest format.
Archer has taken 42 wickets in 13 Tests, though he has not played in the format since February 2021 after a succession of elbow injuries and back issues sidelined him for long periods.
The 30-year-old was added to the squad for the second Test at Edgbaston, but did not make the starting side as England suffered a crushing 336-run defeat which levelled the five-match series at 1-1.
“Jofra is looking fit, he’s looking strong, he’s looking ready to go, and he’ll come into calculations,” McCullum said before the July 10-14 Test at Lord’s.
“It’s hugely exciting. He’s buzzing as well. He’s been through his injuries and his time out of Test cricket.
“We all know what he’s capable of achieving in Test cricket and we hope that when the opportunity does arrive for him he’s able to recapture, and also improve on, what he’s been able to do already in that form of the game.”
England would also resist any temptation to promote in-form Jamie Smith up the order after the wicketkeeper-batter scored 184 and 88 while batting at No 7, McCullum said.
“He’s just developing at rapid speed, and from our point of view we are very happy with him at No 7 and with the gloves on.
“He does look world-class. When we made the decision to bring Jamie Smith into Test cricket, we were hopeful that he’d be able to have that sort of impact, obviously in the middle, but also being able to have the power he has with the tail too.”
• Kane Williamson and Michael Bracewell will skip the upcoming two-Test tour of Zimbabwe with the blessing of New Zealand Cricket, while paceman Ben Sears has been ruled out by a side injury.
Rob Walter, who replaced Gary Stead as coach in June, named his first Test squad on Tuesday, awarding a call-up to uncapped young fast bowler Matt Fisher and recalling experienced hands Ajaz Patel and Henry Nicholls.
“Kane and Michael were upfront with New Zealand Cricket about their availability for this tour during the contracting process,” Walter said.
“While all Test matches are hugely special and important, the fact that these Tests aren’t part of the World Test Championship did influence the discussions on this occasion.
“We will miss their talent and class, but it allows an opportunity to others and we’re lucky to be able to call on the likes of Ajaz and Henry, who are both proven performers at Test level.”
All-rounder Bracewell has been allowed to miss the tour to play in The Hundred in England, while paceman Kyle Jamieson has elected to stay in New Zealand for the birth of his first child.
Jamieson’s absence offers potential opportunities for Fisher and Jacob Duffy, who has played short-format matches for New Zealand but is yet to win a Test cap, in the two matches in Bulawayo in late July and early August.
Team: Tom Latham (capt), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O’Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Nathan Smith, Will Young.
Reuters
